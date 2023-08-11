Richard Beddard: can this specialist share continue a spectacular run?

Solid State (LSE:SOLI) is one of those rarities, a business that prospered throughout the pandemic, and then prospered through the subsequent years of shortages and inflation.

The company has performed better over the last three years than it ever has before, and its performance before was far from shabby.

The company has two divisions: Systems, which assembles computers, battery packs, and radios and antennas, and Components, which distributes third-party and own branded electronic components.

Because Solid State adds value by designing systems and configuring components it collaborates closely with industrial, healthcare, defence and transport equipment manufacturers and end-users.

The businesses in each division share suppliers and customers, which means they can help each other with sourcing and refer business to each other.

Historically, Components has been a low-margin but efficient and relatively easy to scale business. Assembling systems gives Solid State more opportunity to add value and earn higher margins, but the bespoke nature of the products makes it harder to scale.

The combination is highly profitable, and growing quickly.

Trusted technology for demanding applications

Solid state’s strategy is summed up by its mantra “Trusted technology for demanding applications”.

Many of Solid States products are used in hazardous or high-security environments. It requires specialist skills and accreditations, and sometimes combinations of accreditations, to handle this material and information.

The company is growing by broadening its product portfolio, widening its geographical footprint, and by developing its own brands of components and easily customisable products. It has also established a product development consultancy to advise the company’s businesses, and other clients.

The acquisition of Custom Power for the Systems division a year ago makes the US Solid State’s second-biggest geographical market after the UK. The company is planning to establish component distribution channels in continental Europe and the US, where it is also planning to manufacture antennas.

Today, Solid State earns 43% of revenue abroad, much more than it did a few years ago.

Profit margins have been pretty stable over time, but the company has long sought to improve on its 6% average.

After three years of elevated profitability, that may be coming due to the company’s sharpened focus on semi-custom and own-branded products, which attract higher margins.

Semi-custom is like having your cake and eating it. The products are bespoke, but easy to make from common components. The cost of manufacture is less than if the company started from scratch each time, but the products still attract high prices.

The strategy is applicable, for example, to battery modules, now, thanks to the acquisition of Custom Power, the more profitable Systems Division’s biggest product type.

Another recent acquisition Willow Technologies, this time in the Components division, brought with it the Durakool brand of contactors and relays, which is now a focus for investment.

From good to great?

The acquisition of Custom Power, Solid State’s largest ever, early in the financial year along with favourable exchange rates, turbocharged 49% revenue growth and 56% profit growth.

But disregarding these factors, Solid State reported an 18% increase in revenue for the year to March 2023.

Accounting for the full historical cost of acquisitions, Return on Total Invested Capital was 16%, the same in March 2023 as it was in March 2022. Such high returns suggest that, historically, Solid State has not overpaid for acquisitions.

And the company’s post-pandemic returns on operating capital have escalated to 39%, well above the long-term average of 22%, suggesting that Solid State is operating more efficiently than it used to even though its prior profitability was more than satisfactory.