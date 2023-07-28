Shares for the future: why the rule of three could be the answer

Columnist Richard Beddard has been irresistibly drawn to this rule, which may make his life as a one-man investment band much easier. The solution already has a name.

Before I wrote this article, I had an idea that a rule of three might exist, but I didn’t know or remember what it was. All I knew was that I had been irresistibly drawn to it.

Rule of three

If you have read any of my articles before, you will be familiar with the factors I use to score, rank, and value shares because they are listed at the bottom of every company write-up.

If not, welcome, you can familiarise yourself with the categories by clicking on the names of the shares in the Decision Engine table at the end of this article, or you can read on because I intend to show why these categories conform to the rule of three.

The first four factors, the four that deal with the quality of a business, do anyway.

The fifth, price, is a special case and I only consider one factor, the normalised earnings yield, which is scored on a sliding scale. The higher the normalised earnings yield (the lower the price of the business compared to profit in a typical year), the higher the price score.

The total of the five scores gives us a score out of 9, a proxy for the long-term value of an investment. I use it to compare potential investments and work out how much of each one to hold

Back to the rule of three, and the first four factors. Beneath each of these factors I list three sub-factors. These are what I consider to be the three most significant sub-factors. The sub-factors that influenced my score.

They vary, depending on the share. When I sit sweaty-palmed staring at my blank share evaluation template, this is what I see:

Profitability: does the company make good money?

Return on capital

Profit margin

Cash conversion

Risks: what could stop it growing profitably?

Recession

Competitive position

Idiosyncratic

Strategy: how does its strategy address the risks?

Strategy 1

Strategy 2

Strategy 3

Fairness: will we all benefit

Management evaluation

Employee satisfaction

Society

These are prompts. They are not necessarily sacrosanct.

The sub-factors for profitability are pretty much set in stone. These are my three go-to ratios to evaluate the profitability of a business.

But strategies should be unique. They build on the existing capabilities of the business to differentiate them from rivals, so I cannot generalise them.

Each sub-factor could be the subject of at least one article on its own (and probably will be in the fullness of time), so I am not going to explain them today.

Today is about why I chose three for each factor.

I chose three because I am a one-man investment band, and a pretty average man at that. Rather than chasing down every rabbit hole, I must focus on the most important things.

By choosing a low number of sub-factors, I hoped to force myself to focus. By giving each factor one of three scores (0, 1, or 2), I hoped it would make me decisive. There are only three choices. Either I am confident the sub-factor makes the share a good long-term investment (2), I am on the fence (1) or I think the sub-factor reduces the appeal of the share (0).

Having recognised the hold that the rule of three has over me, I went looking for definitions on the internet.

Wikipedia says that groups of three are more humorous, satisfying, effective and memorable than other numbers because they combine brevity and rhythm in the smallest amount of information to contain a pattern.

It may be why there were three bears, three billy goats gruff, three pigs, and three musketeers.

You have probably noticed, my devotion to the rule of three is not complete. There are four quality factors, and now I have re-acquainted myself with the rule, I am wondering whether that is necessary.

Maybe it would be better if there were three factors for quality, each with three sub-factors.

It is many years since the Decision Engine took its current form, and changing it would be a large undertaking, but it may be that the rule of three offers a solution to a conundrum that sometimes makes my life difficult.

Risks, and strategy, are two sides of the same coin. Risks are reduced if they are addressed coherently by a businesses' strategy. Perhaps they could be scored using the same factor.

It already has a name: does the strategy address the risks?

26 s hares for the future

I re-score each share in the Decision Engine once a year, after the publication of the annual report.

Since the last update a month ago Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LSE:AMS), Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) and Churchill China (LSE:CHH) have been through the process. To see how I scored them, or any share, please click on the share’s name in the table below.

Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), Solid State (LSE:SOLI), Marks Electrical (LSE:MRK), D4t4 Solutions (LSE:D4T4), Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG), and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) have published annual reports and are due to be updated. I also have a new candidate in the pipeline!

Generally, I consider shares that score 7 or more out of 9 to be good value. This month there are 26, the same as last month. Shares that score 5 or 6 out of nine are probably fairly priced.

