Richard Beddard: to diversify or not to diversify?

The accounts bear the scars of the surgery. Restated to exclude the results of Milkrite|Interpuls in 2019, and excluding substantial one-off costs relating to the acquisitions, Avon Rubber profited handsomely although the increase in profit was almost entirely added by acquisitions in 2019 and 2020. Very weak cash flow highlighted in the table above was due, at least in part, to a marked increase in capital investment.

But the company announced in December that body armour supplied under two new contracts had failed in testing, which will delay certification, push shipments into the year to September 2022 and reduce growth this year.

Avon Rubber had estimated the value of these contracts to be a maximum of $600 million (about £440 million) over up to four years.

The uncertainty, and delayed US Army helmet order while a rival challenges another contract, show that swapping a distinct revenue stream from farmers to the US Department of Defence brings risks.

In 2020, the company earned £95.3 million revenue from the department, 57% of the total. Due to the acquisition of Team Wendy, that proportion will rise again in 2021 - as will revenue and profit.

Scoring Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber is a more focused business than it was when I started following it and the shares are a lot more expensive. To my mind, the potential risks have increased as well as the potential rewards.

The company’s two executives have received big pay rises, which will also inflate their already generous bonuses and incentive plans.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High return on capital

+ High profit margin

+ Strong average cash conversion

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

? Large pension obligation (four times operating capital)

? Dependence on US Department of Defence

? Large acquisitions can be risky

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Product development in partnership with customers

+ New customers outside the US

? Disciplined acquisitions

Will we all benefit? [1]

+ Experienced board

+ Focus on employee engagement

− High levels of executive pay

Is the share price low relative to profit? [-2]

− No. The enterprise multiple is more than 40x adjusted profit



A total score of 4/10 means I have doubts about Avon Rubber’s potential as a long-term investment. My Decision Engine ranks it 32 out of 38 shares.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

