Share Sleuth: the 10 trades I made in 2020

In 2020, I was bamboozled by events. There is nothing unusual about that but the extremity of the events and, therefore, my confusion. As we lurch between despair and hope, I expect 2021 to be similarly extreme.

Coping with the capricious consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the rest of life was challenging enough, so I am glad I had outsourced the job of ensuring my investments survived and ultimately prospered to the people who work for them.

Surviving the pandemic as a long-term investor meant resisting the temptation to trade my way through it by out-zigging and out-zagging the virus.

It meant sticking to the blueprint of adding shares in businesses with good long-term prospects at inexpensive prices and disposing of them only when I discover an obviously much better opportunity.

Because I have added no new money to the portfolio since the notional £30,000 that funded it in September 2009, opportunities to add new shares only come about because of disposals or through the gradual accumulation of dividends.

Trades this year

In 2020, I traded 10 times in the Share Sleuth portfolio.

In January, I added shares in PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) for the first time. It owns Carex soap, St Tropez fake tan and other famous brands. I described PZ Cussons as a firm in flux, and it still is. The new chief executive is reviewing the strategy of his disgraced predecessor and the outcome may determine whether I commit more funds.

On 28 February, I added shares in tenpin bowling chain Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL) for the first time. Even with my limited foresight I could see it might be impacted by the as yet undeclared pandemic and I proceeded knowing the Share Sleuth portfolio was in the midst of a meltdown. The portfolio declined 37% peak to trough over the last two weeks of February and the first two weeks of March.

To fund the purchase of Hollywood Bowl, I reduced the portfolio’s holding in Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW), which is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The decision was not a verdict on the prospects of Warhammer, Games Workshop’s fantasy model and game universe and profit source, it was because this exemplary growth stock had again become the portfolio’s biggest holding. I acted to maintain diversification.

In June, I said goodbye to Alumasc (LSE:ALU), added to the portfolio over a decade earlier. I had long expected the supplier of building materials to turn its high returns on capital into growth but it had not.

I recycled the money liberated from Alumasc into animal feed supplement manufacturer Anpario (LSE:ANP), by doubling the portfolio’s holding. Anpario was performing well despite the pandemic, and traders had not noticed.

D4t4 Solutions (LSE:D4T4) was the next addition to the portfolio in July. D4t4 develops and sells sophisticated software that captures customer interactions and allows company’s software systems to react in real time. The market should grow but D4t4 is profitable today and, unusually for a software business, the shares were inexpensive.

In September, I lost confidence in Portmeirion Group (LSE:PMP). The manufacturer of tableware and a growing range of other homewares had, I thought, too much on its plate as it sought to follow customers online, tame overseas distributors and make perhaps ill-advised acquisitions pay.

Later that month, I harvested Share Sleuth’s burgeoning holding in Games Workshop for a second time and put the proceeds into 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR), a new holding. 4Imprint makes promotional products, which are gifts printed with corporate logos.

Long admired, 4Imprint had hitherto been unavailable to the Share Sleuth portfolio because of its high share price. The pandemic changed that.

My final trade of the year was another double in October. First I removed Castings (LSE:CGS). Like Alumasc, I had held it for more than 10 years and could not imagine holding it for another decade.

Then I doubled the portfolio’s holding in retailer Next (LSE:NXT). Strong management, clear communication and a plan to become a platform for other retailers give me confidence.

Performance

I only entertain a trade if I believe I will be able to stick with it for a decade, so less than 12 months is far too soon to judge these decisions. The portfolio’s performance since 2009, when I started it, demonstrates that, in aggregate, earlier decisions have paid off though.