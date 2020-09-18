Richard Beddard: This engineering stock has promise, but can it inspire confidence?

It must have been a momentous day at engineering company Trifast (LSE:TRI) when Malcolm Diamond stepped down as chairman in March. He first joined the company 45 years ago and was chief executive when it floated in 1994.

While his service is remarkable, it is perhaps not surprising. More than 50% of Trifast staff have worked there for more than ten years.

Sales and Marketing director Glenda Roberts has also stepped down from the main board. A relatively new starter, she first walked through the office door as an employee 30 years ago.

Mark Belton, chief executive since 2015, is a lifer.

Trifast’s staff-focused culture may be what distinguishes it from rivals in a highly competitive industry – the supply and manufacture or fasteners, nuts, bolts, and rivets, and other category ‘c’ (low value) components.

It sells these to large manufacturers of cars and washing machines, for example, and their big component suppliers.

The product catalogue is huge. While fasteners might seem simple enough, finding or customising the right one in terms of size, weight, design and durability for a particular application requires collaboration with customers when designing new products.

If the engineers and salespeople are well equipped, trained and motivated, the customers will probably be happier, particularly the 25 largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) it serves most assiduously.

By courting multinational companies it seeks to reduce competition with the few suppliers with global supply chains, broad product ranges, and sales teams serving customers locally around the world.

Tough business

For all Trifast’s teamwork and endeavour, the results in 2020 betray the company’s sensitivity to industrial demand. A 4% reduction in revenue produced a 30% reduction in adjusted profit after tax. When demand falls, Trifast’s profits fall further because it has substantial fixed costs in factories, warehouses and equipment.

Revenue fell because production lines halted as the pandemic swept around the globe in February and March, but Trifast was already reporting slowdowns in some of its markets including the biggest (automotive), domestic appliance manufacturers, and electronics.

The sharpest decline in revenue was in Asia, where factories closed earliest. Since Trifast’s financial year ended at the end of March, the pain experienced in Europe and the USA falls mostly in the current financial year.

Trifast says it returned to profitability in June, but is shy of forecasting how much revenue or profit it might make this year.

Shoring up finances

A reliance on debt means Trifast did not have the resources to finance investment and remain competitive through recession. So, after the year- end it raised £15 million by issuing more shares and selling them to investors at a near-10% discount to the prevailing market price.

The money will be spent on rolling-out Project Atlas, a new IT system that will knit together Trifast’s subsidiaries, other smaller investments and on funding increased levels of working capital (stock and receivables) when demand returns.

If there is any money left, Trifast may use it to buy smaller rivals struggling because of the economic impact of Covid-19.

Were the company not to take these actions, it would respond more slowly when demand returns and lose out to better-financed rivals.

When recovery comes, of course, depends on the progress of the pandemic and many other factors.