Shares for the future: why I’m losing sleep over these stocks

Hollywood Bowl

In addition to Churchill China (LSE:CHH), I have awarded the orange mark of doubt to Hollywood Bowl, a bowling alley chain.

By the conservative standards of my selections, it was one of three financially stretched companies in the list going into the pandemic and it will probably come out considerably more stretched (the other two companies are Next (LSE:NXT) and RM (LSE:RM.), which may join Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL) on the naughty step). Like the company’s directors, I thought Hollywood Bowl could afford its debts, principally lease obligations, because it is a highly profitable business when it is open. That profitability is founded on a convincing strategy focused on prime locations, family friendly entertainment, and being a good tenant.

Hollywood Bowl has kept shareholders informed about its efforts to conserve and raise cash. It has been industrious too, raising money from investors in a placing, extending its borrowing facility and negotiating a relaxation in the terms of its bank lending, and (reportedly) negotiating a deferral of rental payments with landlords. It seems the company has the confidence of all its backers, but the pandemic has reminded me of two things that I find unsettling.

Although tenpin bowling is a relatively cheap form of family entertainment, Hollywood Bowl’s short history as a listed business means we have not seen how it performs in a recession, even a normal one, let alone one in which gatherings are restricted. I wonder whether, like many of the businesses I favour, the company should have eschewed all bank debt bearing in mind its large lease obligations. The prospect of higher debt may reduce my risk score.

Secondly, Hollywood Bowl’s directors are very well paid and, amid all the cost-cutting measures the company says it has taken, I see no mention that they have sacrificed an element of their pay. If this is true, it may prompt me to reduce the fairness score even though they are clearly working very hard.

Castings

Castings (LSE:CGS), which makes parts for trucks, is in a much stronger financial position. Remarkably, it not only has no conventional borrowings, it has no operating lease obligations, and it is in the process of offloading its pension obligations to an insurance company.

I have no doubt Castings is prudently managed, but I notched up a new doubt when I noticed that profit in 2019 was no higher than it was on the eve of the financial crisis in 2008.

Historical growth is not something I think much about, trusting that a company’s strategy will produce growth in future, but I already had doubts about Castings’ strategy when I reviewed the company last year, and its strategy score may be reduced again when I conduct this year’s review in the autumn.

Castings’ cash cushion makes it a more comfortable proposition if the effects of the pandemic are prolonged. So does the fact that it is still operating, but I need to consider whether it is worth holding for the next 10 years, given it has not grown for the last 10.

Here are links to the most recent profiles of all the companies in the Decision Engine:

Dewhurst Manufactures pushbuttons and other components for lifts and ATMs http://bit.ly/swDWHT2020 XP Power Manufactures power adapters for industrial and healthcare equipment https://bit.ly/swXPP2020 Victrex Manufactures PEEK, a tough, light and easy to manipulate polymer http://bit.ly/swVCT2020 Churchill China Manufactures tableware for restaurants and eateries http://bit.ly/swCHH2019 RM Supplies schools with equipment and IT, and exam boards with e-marking http://bit.ly/swRM2020 Goodwin Casts and machines steel. Processes minerals for casting jewellery, tyres http://bit.ly/swGDWN2019 Anpario Manufactures natural animal feed additives https://bit.ly/swANP2020 PZ Cussons Manufactures personal care and beauty brands, in the main http://bit.ly/swPZC2019 Next Retails clothes and homewares https://bit.ly/swNXT2020 Dart Flies holidaymakers to Europe. Trucks fruit and veg around the UK http://bit.ly/swDTG2019 Hollywood Bowl Operates tenpin bowling centres http://bit.ly/swBOWL2020 Howden Joinery Supplies kitchens to small builders http://bit.ly/sw2020HWDN Castings Casts and machines parts for vans and trucks primarily http://bit.ly/swCGS2019 Portmeirion Designs and manufactures tableware, candles and reed diffusers http://bit.ly/swPMP2019 Judges Scientific Acquires and operates small scientific instrument manufacturers https://bit.ly/swJDG2020 Trifast Manufactures and distributes nuts and bolts, screws, and rivets http://bit.ly/swTRI2019 FW Thorpe Makes light fittings for commercial and public buildings, roads, and tunnels http://bit.ly/swTFW2019 Solid State Manufactures rugged computers, batteries, radios. Distributes components http://bit.ly/swSOLI2019 Cohort Manufactures military tech. Does research and consultancy http://bit.ly/swCHRT2019 Bloomsbury Publishing Publishes books, online collections for academics and professionals http://bit.ly/swBMY2019 Quartix Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets and insurers https://bit.ly/swQTX2020 Games Workshop Manufactures/retails Warhammer models, licenses stories/characters http://bit.ly/swGAW2019 Softcat Sells hardware and software to businesses and the public sector http://bit.ly/swSCT2019 Renishaw Whiz bang manufacturer of automated machine tools and robots http://bit.ly/swRSW2019 Avon Rubber Manufactures respiratory protection and milking equipment http://bit.ly/swAVON2020 4Imprint Sells promotional materials like branded mugs and tee shirts direct https://bit.ly/swFOUR2020 Porvair Manufactures filters and filtration systems for fluids and molten metals http://bit.ly/swPRV2019 DotDigital Developer of marketing automation software http://bit.ly/swDOTD2019 Tristel Manufactures disinfectants for simple medical instruments and surfaces http://bit.ly/swTSTL2019 Treatt Sources, processes and develops flavours esp. for soft drinks http://bit.ly/swTET2020 James Halstead Manufactures vinyl flooring for commercial and public spaces http://bit.ly/swJHD2019

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment.

