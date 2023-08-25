Richard Beddard: a good long-term investment at a firm undergoing rapid change

D4t4 Solutions (LSE:D4T4) is an exciting business to follow because it is changing so rapidly, but this makes it a somewhat speculative business to invest in.

It is transforming itself from a systems integrator, a business that knitted together software and hardware into IT systems, into a cloud-based software company.

Marketing and fraud protection

D4t4 has developed patent-protected marketing and fraud prevention software under the Celebrus brand, and hosted customer data management that integrates Celebrus with a customers’ other data repositories.

Celebrus builds up a profile of the customer from biometrics: the clicks, mouseovers and touchpad pressure we exert when we navigate a website or app, and by deriving meaning from the words we type in forms and chat interfaces.

Real-time data capture means the system can make decisions and instantly respond to customers.

Celebrus does not fall foul of privacy laws and the deprecation of third-party cookies because it relies on first-party data (collected by the company, or indeed the program itself).

And the software is tagless, which means websites do not have to be configured with tags to collect information. It can be deployed in a matter of minutes.

Celebrus helps customers, traditionally banks and insurance companies but also retailers and travel companies, to deal with customers more effectively, steering them through the sales process, offering recommendations, transferring them to call centres, and stopping fraudsters.

Lighting up sales

The challenge facing D4t4 has been stagnant sales and dwindling profit as it re-engineered Celebrus into a cloud-based system.

Typically, customers pay annually instead of for perpetual licences like they used to. This means the company is collecting less revenue when it signs up new customers in the expectation that revenue will build over time.

It also means D4t4 is supplying less hardware because it is only offering the cloud solution to new customers. Existing customers will continue to receive hardware to refresh or replace legacy systems for many years.

The difficulty facing investors is deciding whether there is any more to D4t4s lacklustre performance, or whether the steady build-up of annual payments will reveal itself in growing revenue and profit now that most of its revenue is recurring.

What D4t4 needs to light up profit growth is more Celebrus sales, which the company believes will happen now the software is easier to update and augment online.

This is why D4t4 has acquired more salespeople, is selling “use cases”, portions of the software rather than the whole package - a strategy it dubs “land and expand”, and is selling direct as well as to the partners it currently relies on and new partners.

These partners are business software companies such as SAS, Pega Systems and Teradata that incorporate Celebrus in their offerings. In the year to March 2023, it added Salesforce to the roster, and it has also added consultancies to its sales channels.

Although the split in revenue between D4t4’s two biggest partners shifted markedly in 2023, the combined dependency reduced from 68% of revenue to a still very significant 63%, another good reason to get closer to the end customer.

To my mind, the strategy coheres, but after only a year or two of sharpened sales focus, the numbers present a confusing and incomplete picture.

Sales down, profit up

It is always dangerous to read too much into a single year’s results, but even more so for D4t4 in the year to March 2023 when it did not earn revenue it expected from a delayed one-off contract that included a lot of low-margin hardware.