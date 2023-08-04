AIM ISAs are 10 years old: these shares are the big winners

It’s a decade since AIM shares were first eligible for inclusion in ISAs. A lot has happened since. Award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore looks at an eventful period and amazing stock performance.

The tenth anniversary of the inclusion of AIM-quoted shares in Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) falls on 5 August. This was a significant event because it made AIM shares even more attractive to longer-term investors. AIM shares already had tax benefits, the most significant of which is business property relief. This enables investors who hold eligible AIM shares for more than two years to pass them on to beneficiaries on their death without incurring inheritance tax (IHT) charges.

Those AIM shares not eligible for IHT relief became more attractive to investors when there was the potential to own them in an ISA, which meant they would not be subject to tax on dividends and capital gains.

ISA eligibility boosts AIM’s popularity

There was certainly an immediate upturn in trading after AIM shares became eligible for ISAs. The value of trades on 5 August 2013 was £123.3 million, nearly £50 million above the previous day’s level. On 5 August 2014 the value of trades was £116.8 million. Daily numbers can vary substantially, but it is an indication of how ISAs appear to have increased interest in AIM shares.

Some AIM companies listed on overseas stock markets had already been eligible for ISAs, but most of the companies were not. Market conditions may have played a part in the higher trading levels but there does appear to have been an ISA boost.

For the first 12 months, the average daily number of trades in each month was higher than the corresponding period in the previous year. The level of trading in early 2013 was much lower than in the same period of 2012. Even comparing each month between January and July in 2014 with the same months in 2012, there is only one month where there is not an improvement. The same trends are true in terms of average daily trade volumes.

Since then, the average daily trades peaked at 80,267 in 2021 and, even though trading has been relatively weak recently, the average for 2023 up until June was 44,321.

The number of companies on AIM was still more than 1,000 when the changes to ISA eligibility were made. Since then, the number has fallen to less than 800, although the current market capitalisation of AIM is higher.

One of the signs of the improvement in trading volumes after the ISA rule change was the 57% increase in the underlying operating profit of market maker Winterflood Securities to £26.6 million in the year to July 2014. The market maker trades in non-AIM companies as well, but AIM makes up a significant part of its business. In the results of its holding company Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG), it was stated that the improvement was helped by greater trading in AIM and other less liquid smaller quoted companies. Income per trade increased from £6.33 to £6.81. Winterflood added that the improvement in income per trade is “principally due to a change in mix towards more profitable AIM trading”.

Contrast that to the latest trading from Winterflood, where the 2022-23 operating profit forecast is £3 million, with only a small profit contribution in the second half. This slump in profitability is down to the lack of trading on AIM.

AIM performance over 10 years

The AIM performance was strong during the first few weeks after the ISA rules change, and by the end of 2013 the FTSE AIM All-Share index had risen by 14%. However, the performance of AIM did weaken during 2014. Since then, AIM has been up and down, and the slump in the past two years means that it is only 3.8% higher over the 10-year period.

But many individual AIM companies have done well during the past decade. As of the end of trading on 3 August there are 110 companies still on AIM where the share price has at least doubled. That is out of 484 companies that have been quoted for the whole decade.

There will be a few of these companies that were listed on the Main Market 10 years ago and have subsequently moved to AIM. There are also companies that have performed well and been taken over or moved to the Main Market, so they are not on the list.

It’s worth remembering that a lot of the top performing companies will likely have done even better, as we’re only measuring performance between two dates.

If performance is measured up to the peak of the FTSE AIM All-Share index on 7 September 2021, then there are some much larger gains. They are generally the same companies as over 10 years, although Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA) is the third-best performer on this list with a rise of 5,820%. The Russia-focused minerals explorer was hit by sentiment after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is trying to sell assets, but the share price is still 400% higher over the decade.