Richard Beddard: scoring a potential FTSE 100 stock

It is always reassuring to see companies reinforcing their competitive advantages and rolling out tried and tested strategies.

One of the reasons builders keep coming back to Howdens (LSE:HWDN) for fitted kitchens is its policy of near 100% stock availability, which means jobs are not delayed because tradesmen are waiting for parts.

Building on advantage

In this year’s annual report, the company reports that it is augmenting weekly stock replenishments for its depots with next day delivery of fast-moving items from regional distribution hubs.

It is a small thing perhaps, but it demonstrates Howdens’ focus on meeting the needs of small builders.

As well as stock availability, Howdens consults builders in the design of kitchens, gives them enough credit to complete a job and be paid for it before paying for the parts, locates depots in easy to access locations (which also happen to be cheap to rent), and provides sales materials and kitchen designers. Depot managers have the autonomy to set prices within limits, and cultivate loyal customers.

While it might not seem revolutionary, focusing only on trade customers was new when Howdens was founded in 1995. Other kitchen suppliers operate retail and trade counters, but since prices are not confidential it is difficult for trade customers to decide their own markup.

Rolling out the format

Howdens says it sells one in every three kitchens in the UK, a testament to a unique business but also, perhaps, a statistic that foreshadows saturation.

The company has more than 750 UK depots, and believes there is scope for 850. In the current financial year, it plans to open 35 new depots in the UK, but also 11 in France where it currently has 30 depots and has been operating for over a decade.

France may in the not too distant future become the focus of Howdens’ roll-out. Sales growth there, despite the pandemic, has encouraged it to accelerate its opening programme.

Howdens says that the French market now is similar to the UK in 1995, with limited direct trade-only competition and a movement away from DIY as kitchens become more complex.

Despite Brexit, it is an attractive market for investment.