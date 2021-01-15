Richard Beddard: scoring two businesses choosing to invest

Treatt refines essential oils and extracts, principally citrus oils, and turns them into flavours for the global beverage industry and fragrances for cleaning products. For a decade or more, Treatt has been inventing new and more unusual flavours like botanicals, tea, and flavours that improve the taste of low-sugar beverages.

The 3% decline in revenue in the year to September 2020 was mostly because of a 50% decline in orange oil prices the previous year. Citrus oils are a commodity and still make up about 50% of Treatt’s revenue, but a 25% increase in citrus volumes and growing sales of higher value products more than compensated for low commodity prices, lifting profit 12%.

By producing unique ingredients in collaboration with customers Treatt has lifted its profit margin to about 11%. Return on capital has also increased over the years, although this trend has reversed.

This reversal is due to investment, which has bloated capital employed, the denominator of the return on capital calculation. The company increased the capacity of its modern facility in Florida last year and is in the throes of relocating its Bury St Edmunds headquarters to a purpose-built site.

Return on capital will remain depressed until the company has relocated and is reaping the full benefit of its investment, which includes modern laboratories and equipment upgrades as well as bringing everything into one site.

Most of the increase in the share count happened three years ago, the result of a placing to raise funds to pay for this ‘once in a generation’ investment programme.

And truly woeful looking cash conversion in 2020 is also due to the investment because this is the year in which the £33 million relocation project went into full swing.

Building work completed before the year-end on budget but not on schedule due to the pandemic. Treatt will not move into its new home until the middle of 2021, once it is fitted out with new and improved equipment like new automated warehousing and computer-controlled stills.

Treatt is splurging, which is risky, but it has earned the right to do so as it has shown it can improve profitability.

More so, it needs to splurge if it is to fulfil its promise. The old headquarters, spread out on a trading estate, is dated and inefficient.

Scoring Treatt

Treatt is one of my favourite businesses. Its biggest asset is not a component of its balance sheet, it is the company’s culture. This has been nurtured by chief executive Daemonn Reeve who took charge in 2012. The company fills a large proportion of vacancies internally, gives employees free shares, and works to ensure “an emotional attachment to the business”.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ Return on capital is acceptable despite heavy investment

+ Profit margin is growing

? Weak cash conversion due to investment and large inventories

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

? Customers sourcing directly and processing in-house

? Competition from international flavour houses

? Commodity citrus oils susceptible to price fluctuations

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Developing innovative processes and flavours

+ Sells direct to the end customer

+ Invests to meet growing demand

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Experienced management

+ Employee-first culture

+ Responsive to investors

Is the share price low relative to profit? [-2]

− No. Treatt’s enterprise value is nearly 40x adjusted profit.

Investors are prepared to pay for growth yet to be achieved, and, like dotdigital, a score of five out of 10 puts Treatt well down my Decision Engine table, in 24th position out of 38 companies.

I hold the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio in the expectation of decent long-term returns, but I am unlikely to add new shares with the price this high.

