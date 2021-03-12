Richard Beddard: two intriguing shares ripe for the Decision Engine

Bioventix

Bioventix (LSE:BVXP) is one of those ‘heads I win, tails I will not lose much’ shares. Its long-term growth prospects are uncertain, but it is very unlikely to contract for many years.

The company makes monoclonal antibodies used in blood testing machines. They react to irregularities in patients' blood, helping doctors to diagnose disease.

Bioventix sells antibodies by the gram, but it earns most of its revenue from royalties. Its customers are manufacturers of blood testing machines, a market dominated by large companies such as Siemens, Abbott, Roche and Beckman Coulter. These companies supply hospitals and other testing facilities.

It takes years of research and development to produce and test new antibodies, and even longer to get them approved by regulators. Sometimes the company does the research on its own, and sometimes it does it under contract for one of the machine makers. Its biggest money spinner by far is a test for vitamin D deficiency, although Bioventix has been saying for years that revenue growth from this antibody is flattening (vitamin D revenue grew 10% in the year to 2020).

Once antibodies are approved for use with a particular machine, they are very unlikely to be substituted for an alternative, giving Bioventix a reliable stream of royalty payments for many years. These payments depend on the number of tests, rather than the amount of antibodies used, which is important because blood testing machines are becoming more efficient.

While future profits are underwritten by past research, long-term growth depends on Bioventix’s considerable research and development spending producing widely adopted antibodies, which it does not always do. The Vitamin D antibody is exceptional, and its best prospect for growth is a test developed for Siemens for Troponin, a protein that indicates heart disease.

Troponin may take over from Vitamin D, as the company’s main source of growth but it is still in the early stages of commercialisation. The antibody earned Bioventix £330,000 in revenue in 2020 compared to £4.8 million for the Vitamin D antibody.

Beyond Troponin, growth in the period 2025-2035 largely depends on research Bioventix is doing now, which is risky because of the length of time it takes. Alternative tests can come to market, often developed by Bioventix’s own customers. These can invalidate or reduce the value of a project. In the year to June 2020, Bioventix removed three projects from a research pipeline costing about 11% of revenue a year because they are no longer demanded by customers.

While Bioventix is the leader in cloning antibodies in sheep, other technologies exist. The company admits that some customers are using rabbits effectively, and while it says synthetic antibody technology is less of a direct threat, it is improving.

The results of past research are more than impressive, though. The last three months of the 2020 financial year were during the pandemic, when routine testing in hospitals gave way to the emergency treatment of Covid-19 patients. Nevertheless, Bioventix grew revenue and profit over the year (albeit less than it has in the past).

Judging by profitability and its balance sheet, it is a stronger business than ever: