Shares for the future: a dozen good businesses

The Decision Engine is a collection of good businesses ranked by long-term value.

Before revealing this month’s ranked list of shares, let us consider what makes a good business. These thoughts are inspired by an article published in Forbes in 2019 that occasionally does the rounds on social media.

It is headlined “The Greatest Investor You’ve Never Heard Of”. This is apparently Herbert Wertheim, a former optometrist and self-made billionaire whose fortune, the article says, “comes not from some flash of entrepreneurial brilliance or dogged devotion to career, but from a lifetime of prudent do-it-yourself buy-and-hold investing”.

In fact, there was a flash of entrepreneurial brilliance in Wertheim’s mix, because Wertheim reinvested income from the business he founded.

As described, his portfolio is invested in many of the most successful businesses of today, but he is no Johnny Come Lately. In his broker statements, are hundreds of millions of dollars in stocks such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), purchased decades ago during their IPOs.

His strategy was to focus on patents:“Instead of concentrating on the metrics in financial statements, Wertheim is devoted to reading patents and spends two six-hour blocks each week poring over technical tomes. “What’s more important to me is, what is your intellectual capital to be able to grow?”

The mother of all competitive advantages

Patents are evidence of invention and a licence to profit exclusively from it for a limited period of time.

Perhaps the king of patents in the Share Sleuth portfolio is Renishaw (LSE:RSW), an engineering company that makes machine tools, 3D printers, and surgical robots. It has thousands of patents.

Renishaw’s annual report in 2020 counted 17 new patent applications, 89 patent grants, 1,896 active patents and six in-house patent attorneys. It invests an incredible 13% to 18% of revenue each year in research and development.

I give patents only a little attention when I score a share, though. Knowing a company has lots of patents might help me nudge the score up, but if a company does not mention patents it is not a deal-breaker.

There are problems with using patents as a proxy for the strength of a company’s intellectual property.

A former chief executive of Anpario (LSE:ANP) told me the company did not patent its animal feed formulations because it would give rivals more information they could use to reverse engineer them.

Appraising patents requires specialist legal and technical knowledge. Not all valuable intellectual property can be patented, and the fact that something is patented does not stop somebody else from inventing a competing product that works slightly differently and even better.

Although it is tempting to think of patents as the mother of all competitive advantages, they do not spring from nothing. Behind every patent is an inventor, so the mother of all competitive advantages for a business is the people that make the intellectual property.

I find myself in the unaccustomed position of quoting Elon Musk (pictured below), the chief executive of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). In 2014, he wrote on the company’s corporate blog: “Technology leadership is not defined by patents, which history has repeatedly shown to be small protection indeed against a determined competitor, but rather by the ability of a company to attract and motivate the world’s most talented engineers. We believe that applying the open source philosophy to our patents will strengthen rather than diminish Tesla’s position in this regard.”

Tesla still files patents, and the small print restricts Tesla’s technology to companies that are as open as Tesla or companies that are not, but are prepared to license its intellectual property. Tesla seems to think patents are valuable, but the people and business culture that invent the intellectual property are more valuable.