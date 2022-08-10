Seven tips to give your money a 30-minute summer makeover

This summer, whether you’re slouching at your desk or relaxing by the pool, Rachel Lacey looks at how to give your finances a quick 30-minute makeover.

The joys of a British summer mean not every spare moment is ripe for a picnic or a trip to the beach. If rain (or extreme heat) is keeping you indoors, why not take advantage of the opportunity to give your finances a summer makeover?

Check out our quick tips that can help you save money, make money and keep your finances in order, before autumn arrives.

1) Write a budget or update your current one

It’s difficult to get a handle on how much you can afford to spend and save each month without a proper budget. Even if you do have one, there’s a good chance it needs an update as the cost of living continues to rise.

There are plenty of online budgeting tools you can try, or you can just use a spreadsheet. List everything you have coming in each month – including your salary or pension income, any benefits, investment income or maintenance payments. Then you need to list everything you spend each month on your mortgage or rent, debt repayments, food, travel, bills and discretionary spending.

It might sound like a bit of an effort, but with your banking app open you’ll have all the info you need at your fingertips.

The process of budgeting can be illuminating too, shining a light on areas of unnecessary spending that can easily be trimmed.

So while you might dread and put off writing a budget, there’s a good chance you’ll feel calmer and more in control of your finances once it’s done.

2) Go through your subscriptions

If you don’t have the time or energy for a full budget overhaul but want to reduce the strain on your wallet, use a spare 10 minutes to look at your bank statement and see how much you’re spending on subscriptions each month.

From gym membership to TV streaming services, online news and music services to audio books and paid for apps, subscriptions can quickly rack up and the total amount you’re paying each month may well come as a shock.

Cancel any that you aren’t regularly using. If you’re a big TV viewer, consider paying for one streaming service at a time but switching regularly, that way you don’t need to miss the must-see shows.

3) Sort out your savings

With costs continuing to spiral, it’s more important than ever to ensure that your cash reserves are working as hard as they can to reduce the impact of inflation.

Although interest rates are on the up (rising from 0.1% to 1.75% since December), not all savings providers are passing the hikes on to savers.

So if you’ve not reviewed your savings in a while, it’s time to take a closer look. It’s not just about checking whether your account provider has passed on the rate rises, it’s about seeing what its paying in comparison to the rest of the market.

Check comparison websites and if your rate is lagging, switch to a better deal. At the time of writing, the best instant access rates were around the 1.8% mark. Savers willing to fix for a year can get 2.85%.

For cash ISAs remember not to close your account and open a new one. To ensure you don’t eat into this year’s ISA allowance, you’ll need to open a new ISA and ask the provider to transfer the money from your old ISA over.