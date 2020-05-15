A share this analyst really believes in

A 22% rise in the number of units under subscription, the result of steady increases in the UK and rapid growth overseas, and a modest unit attrition rate of 12%, indicate that on the eve of the pandemic continued growth could be expected.

That impression was confirmed in the first three months of the new financial year (to 31 March), although new installations had started to slow during March itself and some businesses were taking vehicles off the road.

In April, Quartix estimates new orders were 60% below the previous April, and new insurance installations almost came to a halt, although there should be more in May.

The contraction in new orders means Quartix’s costs are lower because it is not installing as many units, so even though revenue will fall, in the short-term at least, profit and cash flow will hold up.

Meanwhile, the board has conducted what it considers to be a pessimistic risk assessment, assuming continued investment in marketing and product development, much reduced installations and unit attrition rates rising to 30% by the year-end, moderating to 20% in 2021.

Reassuringly, under this scenario, the company does not believe it will have to draw on its cash surplus of £8.5 million, a surplus it intends to maintain or increase. Although the company proposed a dividend at the AGM, it recommended shareholders vote against it, thus stopping about £4.8 million flowing out of the company earlier this month.

I believe Quartix is a meticulously managed business. Its scenario planning reminds me of Next’s, which is the gold standard, although Quartix is in a stronger financial position.

The company’s culture fosters meaningful relationships, simplicity, treating everybody the same, sharing knowledge, and doing the right thing.

Despite appearances, and immediate prospects, I rate Quartix highly but its valuation less so:

Does the business make good money? [2]

＋ High return on total assets understates profitability

＋ High return on sales despite lower-margin insurance business

＋ 100%-plus cash conversion

What could stop it growing profitably? [2]

＋ Lower cost alternatives (unlikely, strategy addresses this)

？ Large installed base in the UK means growth could slow

？ Mobile networks will shut down 2G this decade requiring installed devices to be upgraded, perhaps at a cost to Quartix

？ Autonomous vehicles may be a threat in the distant future.

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

＋ Dedication to standardisation and simplicity keeps costs down

＋ International expansion provides new growth markets

？ Quartix is seeking to minimise the cost of upgrading devices through "various technological and commercial means"

？ Quartix is committed to adapting the service to new technologies

Will we all benefit? [2]

＋ The company is still run by founder Andy Walters

＋ Walters owns 38% of the shares

＋ Three executive directors are modestly remunerated

＋ Customer focused corporate culture

＋ Employees get free shares options, exercisable after 18 months

Are the shares cheap? [-1]

No. A share price of 306p values the enterprise at £140 million, about 27 times adjusted profit. The earnings yield is just 4%.

At this kind of valuation, you have to believe! I do. It scores 7/10 and is ranked 17th of 31 companies I follow. I think it’s likely to be a good long-term investment.

Cimpre$$

Not one, not two, but three readers contacted me after reading my profile of 4imprint (LSE:FOUR), a direct marketer of promotional paraphernalia: tee-shirts, mugs and so on. One reminded me of the enormous size and fragmented nature of the market. 4imprint says it is the largest distributor in the US promotional products industry yet its share of the $27.3 billion US and Canadian market is just 3%, so it has plenty of room to grow.

The other two readers wrote in to warn of a threat posed by Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR), which is headquartered in Ireland and listed on the NASDAQ exchange. Cimpress’s biggest brand is Vistaprint, an online supplier of business cards, flyers, brochures that has acquired a substantial number of promotional goods suppliers and developed a promotional products brand, Promotique by Vistaprint.

The two companies have something in common: visionary chief executives. But in almost every other way they are different. Cimpress has grown by acquisition, its businesses customise products rather than outsourcing the work, and it is heavily in debt. It is trying to do a lot more than 4imprint, which is barely involved in the production or shipping of products, and Cimpress has operations in many more countries. Judging by its stretched balance sheet, it may be taking on too much, but I hope it isn’t.

In any case, given the fragmented market, both companies could flourish, once businesses are back in business.

Richard owns shares in Quartix.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

