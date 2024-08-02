Six questions to find out if you’re ready to invest

Taking the first step into investing is always daunting. While the idea is that your money will grow, there are no guarantees. You are putting your hard-earned cash on the line.

Even after yesterday’s interest rate cut savings rates are still riding high – so you might be tempted to keep your money in cash. However, studies have shown that, over time, your money should grow faster if you invest it.

According to the Barclays Equity Gilt Study – which analyses data going back to 1899 - in any two-year period there is a 70% chance that shares will outperform cash, rising to over 90% over 10 years.

So, is it time to take stock of your finances and take the plunge into investing? Here are six questions to help you decide.

1) Have you got any debts?

Nobody would ever get around to investing if they waited until they had paid their mortgage off or cleared their student loan. But, if you’ve got any credit card debt or personal loans hanging around your neck, it makes sense to pay those off first. That’s because you’ll likely be paying a higher rate of interest on that borrowing than you’ll earn on your investments.

It’s particularly important with credit card debts, where APRs are likely to be around 25%. You might be paying less than that, even paying nothing at all if you have a 0% deal. However, you still need to be in a position to pay off the debt before the 0% rate runs out, otherwise you’ll start paying a high level of interest on your borrowing.

2) What will you be investing for?

You also need to think about what you are investing for and when you’ll need the money. If you are saving for something like a house, wedding or holiday and will need the money in the relatively near future, it makes sense to keep it in a cash account, just be sure to get the best rate possible and watch out for tax.

However, if this is money that you are earmarking for a more distant goal – be it retirement or just your future financial security – investing will likely make more sense. While the value of your investment will invariably drop at some stage, you should be able to ride out that volatility and recoup any losses over time.

As a guide, it’s normally recommended that you should only invest money that you won’t need to touch for at least five years.

3) Do you have enough cash in the bank?

In addition to keeping money you might be saving for a house deposit or a holiday in a cash account, you also need an easily accessible rainy-day fund. This will mean you won’t need to compromise achieving other financial goals if you face an unexpected expense – from car repairs to a period of unemployment.

Typically, experts recommend keeping three to six months’ income in an instant access savings account.

4) Where will you invest?

There’s no end to the choice of investment options available, but your choice should be based on its ability to deliver your investment goals, first and foremost.

In 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expressed its concerns about the number of younger investors investing in high-risk products such as foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. Very often, it warned, investors’ decisions were fuelled by the thrill of investing, social status and the sense of ownership that investing gave them, rather than more practical reasons – such as saving for retirement or a desire to make their money work harder.

Its research found that 38% of investors surveyed did not mention one functional reason for investing in their top three.

Cryptocurrencies and individual shareholdings can be high risk for new investors. It makes more sense to strive for consistent and reliable returns by investing in a broad basket of shares using a diversified fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Diversified global funds, with a spread of companies across the world can be a good start for new investors. Alternatively, you can choose funds that invest some money in bonds as well as equities to manage your risk. Both examples can be good core holdings for investors who only want to invest in one fund.

They might not offer the same thrill as a crypto purchase or a more speculative shareholding, but will likely do a better job of increasing your wealth.

If you don’t feel confident enough to make your own investment decisions, then something like interactive investor’s Managed ISA (individual savings account) can help. It has all the tax-free benefits of our Stocks and Shares ISA, but with our experts choosing the investments for you. It enables you to start investing quickly and easily in a way that suits you.