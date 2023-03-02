Five ISA lessons that nobody taught you at school

Whether you look back on your school days with fondness or horror, chances are you didn’t learn much about personal finance or investing.

We hopefully learned how to add up and string a sentence together, but we may still struggle to explain how quantitative easing works or to work out how much tax we owe at the end of the tax year.

In reality, many of the skills we learned at school are relevant to our everyday lives and our investing journey. Percentages, for example, suddenly become a lot more relevant when we’re checking if our pay rise will beat inflation.

Here then, are five lessons from school that may be more relevant to investing than first appears.

1) Business studies

Business studies teaches students how companies are run and what will make them profitable; it will give an insight into economics too. That’s a great grounding if you want to start researching companies to invest in. But, you don’t need a GSCE or an A-level in business studies to pick the right investments. By investing in an actively managed fund, you can get access to a portfolio of shares hand-picked by a fund manager. Or, if you go for a passive fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) you can get exposure to all the components of an index such as the FTSE 100 or S&P500.

2) Maths

While you’ll always need to decide where to invest your ISA allowance, picking the top-performing share or fund isn’t as crucial to investment success as you might think. For many investors, it’s time in the market and regular investing that are the real drivers of growth – concepts you might wish your maths teacher had explained.

The longer your money is invested in the market, the more it stands to benefit from compound returns, where your returns start working for you and earning money themselves. Take a £500 investment that earns 5% a year. In year one, it will make £25, giving you £525 for year two, which assuming the same rate of return, earns you £26.25, giving you £551.25 to kick off year three. The boost might not look much but as the years roll on this compounding becomes more impressive. After 10 years, that £500 is worth £823.50 and by that final year the annual return had risen from £25 to a little over £40. However, to reap the benefits of compounding you need to leave your money undisturbed and reinvest your dividends.

Of course, your money will grow faster if you keep topping it up. By investing regularly and drip-feeding your money into the stock market, you get to take advantage of another mathematical phenomena: pound-cost-averaging. This is where you buy shares or units in a fund at a different price each month, paying an ‘average’ price over time, unlike a lump sum investment where you get your whole holding at the same price.

Regular investing and pound-cost-averaging can help investors in a number of ways. First, it provides smoother returns – you reduce the risk of a big loss if markets fall quickly after you invest and second, because you get to buy more units when prices are low, you’re putting yourself in the best position to profit from a recovery. But finally – and perhaps most importantly – payments are made automatically by your platform provider and you are freed from concerns around timing the market. Trying to accurately time the market is difficult and in many cases it puts investors off and means their money ends up with less time in the market as a result.

3) Drama

When it comes to politics, especially in Westminster, current affairs can play out on the stock market like a Greek or Shakespearian tragedy. But just as actors need to learn to cope with stage fright and not get distracted by their audience, investors need to be able to deal with drama and filter out ‘market noise’. Unfortunately, it’s a skill many an investor needs to work on. According to the Investment Association (IA), last year’s market dramas prompted us to make record withdrawals of £25.7 billion, making 2022 the first year that we took more money out of our investments than we paid in.

Although cashing in investments during turbulent times might make you feel better in the short term, it rarely helps in the long run. By taking money out of the market before you’d intended, all you will do is lock in losses and remove any opportunity to benefit from the inevitable recovery.