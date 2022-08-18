State pension age: why changes could leave a hole in your pension

With the state pension age ever increasing, Alice Guy looks at what it could mean for you and why you might need to plug a hole in your pension provision.

The rise in state pension age is affecting most of us and could leave you short of cash in your 60s.

Recent research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) shows that many people approaching retirement are struggling with their finances after the rise in state pension age.

The state pension age gradually climbed from 65 to 66 between December 2018 and October 2020. As a direct result, many older people have been caught short, as they still retired in the first half of their 60s. Thirty-three per cent of 65-year-olds were in paid employment in 2020: an increase of only 10% from 2018, the halcyon days when 65-year-olds still got their state pension.

The state pension changes mean that most pensioners of 65 are down £142 per week, compared to their income before the state pension age uplift. Many 65-year-olds are struggling to make up the shortfall and an increasing number are facing poverty.

An IFS study found that among 65-year-olds under the state pension age, 25% are living in poverty, compared with 12% for those just over the state pension age.

Pensioners caught out by state pension changes

The state pension age increased from 65 to 66 in stages between December 2018 and October 2020. But many retirees were expecting to receive their state pension at 65 and had planned their retirement on that basis.

Rebecca O’Connor, head of pensions at interactive investor, commented that, “the IFS review largely refers to people who had already planned to give up work at 65 then realised this left them with a deficit as the state pension entitlement age moved further away from them”.

O’Connor also explains that the bullish performance of the stock market in 2021 may have encouraged more people to retire early. “Until this year, the stock market was performing well - to the point where people were becoming almost complacent about their expectations of 5 to 7% a year growth from an investment portfolio. Healthy stock market growth meant that more people were able to successfully take an income from their pension pot without experiencing too much depletion.

“As a result of these more benign [conditions] people might have felt more able to stop work, because gains in their pension pots would more than likely cover the one year between them giving up work and receiving the state pension. The general economic mood has also turned more pessimistic this year, and I fully expect that to translate into more caution among those approaching giving up work.”

When will you get the state pension?

So, when will you get the state pension? The answer depends on your age. If you’re 43 or under, you will have to wait until you’re 68 years old to receive the state pension and if you’re 60 you’ll only get the state pension when you turn 67. If you’re currently just over 43 or 60, you will need to check the state pension website as your state pension age will depend on your birthday.

Birthday State pension age 6 April 1978 onwards 68 Between 6 April 1977 and 5 April 1978 Between 67 and 68 Between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977 67 Between 5 March 1961 and 6 April 1960 Between 66 and 67 5 April 1960 or before 66

And it’s possible that the state pension age will change again. A government review, due to report in May 2023, may recommend increasing it more quickly. The last review in 2017 suggested bringing forward the state pension age-changes to 2037-39, meaning that those who are now 50 would also have their state pension delayed until they turn 68