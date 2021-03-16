Stockwatch: can Tory levelling-up plans boost this stock?

It is worth being aware of a positive context evolving for the £360 million land and construction group Henry Boot (LSE:BOOT), trading at 275p currently.

Its preliminary 2020 results are next week, 23 March. It has been quite abumpy ride since I drew attention to prospects at 206p, after bumper interim results in August 2016.

The stock rallied strongly to near 340p by early 2018, then slid to 240p by September 2019, and was back up to 330p just over a year ago. The Covid-19 sell-off then dumped it back to 235p, from where it has been steadily climbing – especially since late February. If you bought earlier on, however, there has also been a circa 4% yield.

The stock trend has however been quite matched by fundamentals, where the table shows a jump in 2016 to 2017 numbers then a modest drop with earnings per share (EPS) trending slightly negative thereafter. A 13% overall operating margin is respectable for construction, land and house-building activities, albeit nearer 19% pre-2016.

Latest news affirms the levelling-up agenda

From a macroeconomic and sentiment point of view, Boot looks the type of domestic small cap able to do well as Britain’s Covid-19 vaccination programme roars on.

The Tories must also realise that, despite the next general election being three years away, they must crack on with “levelling up” to fulfil their promise to ex-Labour voters in the North. A key means of which will be infrastructure spending.

This week has started with news of a strategically important urban development for Boot, affirming one’s gut sense how Northern regeneration will be a growth theme as the UK slowly emerges from lockdown. House-building should also benefit modestly from the stamp duty holiday persisting – to help people move and take up new jobs.

Work has started on a £42.5 million urban development scheme in Sheffield city centre. Henry Boot’s construction side was selected for the ‘Cambridge Street Collective’, a cultural/social destination, as well as ‘Elshaw House’.

The two developments, backed by Sheffield City Council, involve a 70,000 square feet new low-carbon office building and a food hall/entertainment venue – planned to become a significant landmark.

It follows last December’s acquisition of two buildings in Leeds, offering 60,000 square feet, set to be completely redeveloped at a time when significant investment is being channelled into the Mabgate area of the city.