Stockwatch: a capable CEO leading another turnaround

Sales plus the gross margin have improved in 2020

A Christmas trading update initiated this theme, citing good reception by the trade for Hornby’s new products. Latest prelims for the year to end-March 2020 quantify revenue growth at 15% to £37.8 million, helped by new releases which also improved the gross margin from 41% to 44%.

Both Hornby and Scalextric models are benefiting from new technology such as wireless control from a smart phone. Some £2.4 million was spent on “product tooling” which seems a recurring aspect of cost, to a lesser or greater extent, for keeping models refreshed.

Unfortunately, £16.7 million gross profit did not cover fixed/variable costs, despite the CEO achieving some reductions in recent years as a result of no longer discounting products, also improving sales. But last year, overheads rose 8% to £19.4 million due to sales-related costs and recruitment – despite cost savings in other areas – hence a £2.7 million operating loss.

The CEO didn’t use a standard adage of turnarounds, about how “much remains to be done”, but it would appear there is, to better leverage sales as a means out of the costs trap.

Hornby - financial summary year ended 31 Mar 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Turnover (£ million) 58.1 55.8 47.4 35.7 32.8 37.8 Net profit (£ million) -0.1 -13.7 -9.7 -9.9 -5.3 -3.4 Operating margin (%) 0.6 -23.5 -19.4 -27.7 -15.9 -7.4 Reported earnings/share (p) -0.3 -26.8 -12.4 -10.0 -4.2 -2.7 Normalised earnings/share (p) 1.0 -16.8 -9.7 -8.5 -3.7 -2.6 Operational cashflow/share (p) 11.5 -19.3 -0.4 -5.9 -2.3 -2.3 Capital expenditure/share (p) 12.4 8.9 2.6 1.8 2.1 1.6 Free cashflow/share (p) -0.9 -28.2 -2.9 -7.7 -4.4 -3.9 Cash (£m) 0.5 0.7 1.6 3.9 0.7 5.9 Net debt (£m) 7.5 7.2 -1.5 -3.4 1.8 -5.9 Net assets (£m) 31.8 32.1 29.7 30.9 25.8 37.0 Net assets per share (p) 78.1 56.3 34.5 24.2 20.3 22.2 Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts

Where has two-thirds of February’s capital-raise already gone?

The classic model of a successful turnaround involves a capable boss taking the reins at a business of proven mettle that somehow lost its way. Last February’s £15 million equity offer appeared to underline the latter stage of a turnaround, with attention to new ideas: billed as raising funds “towards product development, digital marketing, upgrading central systems and flexibility for further investment”. A 36p price equals the market price at the time, indicating credibility and keen support for such a prospectus.

So, it’s perturbing how the 31 March balance sheet cites cash of only £5.9 million. Some two-thirds of what was raised, as if to underwrite the next two years’ development, is already gone, and within a detailed set of results I can find no explanation.

Changes in the balance sheet are normally evidenced by the cash flow statement, where its "financing" side shows an £8.3 million repayment of a shareholder loan following £7.8 million such proceeds. A “Financing” section in the results statement also cites both a £12 million facility with PNC Credit to June 2023, and a £9 million Phoenix facility at a margin of 5% over LIBOR. But there's no explanation of any change.

My guess is that a high-cost preferential loan was taken out with the majority shareholder, who effectively converted this to equity via the placing. I further surmise it was bridging debt to boost inventory - the balance sheet shows up 31% £14.2 million and is explained as accelerated purchases ahead of the Chinese New Year, also growing concerns at the impact of Covid-19 on suppliers.

But, if so, then the placing was really to address short-term working capital under the guise of medium-term corporate development. Debt repayment featured well down the agenda for raising £15 million equity capital. The income statement shows interest costs jumped from £177,000 to £615,000, as if the board was keen to exit a costly loan.

Trading continues to improve in the new financial year

Despite my concern about this, I respect that products do appear currently to be gaining traction – quite whether sufficient and sustainably enough, to imply an inflection point versus costs. I was also expecting more by way of strategy in this results statement, beyond “continuing to implement the third stage of the turnaround plan.” Here I am, of positive mindset towards Hornby as risk appetite increases in the stock market, but I feel stalled.

If owning Hornby shares, I would stay around to see what the current financial year may bring. Despite no dividend and market value at 1.7x book value, of which 20% comprises goodwill/intangibles, this CEO looks to be steadily turning the corner.

This company is effectively underwritten by Phoenix, and its stock by central bank zeal to prop asset values. I’m 80% Buffett however, with a modest 20% nod to Portnoy on how the modern stock market is rigged. Intrinsic value will ultimately prevail, hence, on a fresh money view, I want more evidence about where Hornby can be in the longer run. Hold.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

