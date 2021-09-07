Stockwatch: is this property developer set for lift-off?

Our equities columnist considers the case of a £600 million firm where he believes risk is low but potential for big rewards is rising.

How much notice to take of share price performance over time, as reflecting the quality of an investment made? That would appear the touchstone fund managers live by, but it can muddy interpretation.

Two years ago, I drew attention to Watkin Jones (LSE:WJG), a circa £540 million developer of student and rental accommodation at 210p – down 16% from a November 2017 high of 249p.

Despite Brexit risks, such areas of the property market appeared well supported by people’s needs also institutional investors – a developer could sell on to.

Earnings growth had stalled, hence a forward price earnings (PE) around 12x meant a less than ideal price earnings to growth ratio of around 1.2 times. Yet the cash flow profile was strong and low capital spending needs meant high free cash flow, helped by a respectable operating margin in the mid-teens.

This meant a useful 4% yield that looked pretty reliable given strong demand for student and build-to-rent accommodation. 81% of gross profit was derived from student accommodation, which looked supported by foreign students’ demand for UK higher education.

A forward sales business model added further security, hence a 4% yield potentially more attractive to some investors than a riskier 8% elsewhere.

Return on equity and capital employed in a mid-to-high 20% range. In terms of a fundamentals mix, it appeared a stock to quite comfortably tuck away.

Covid dealt a blow from which the stock is still recovering

Its price rose 33% to 279p by mid-February 2020 then slumped with the wider Covid sell-off – hitting lows in a 130p range that March and November. The vaccines rally then triggered an uptrend, but at 249p the stock is only halfway recovered. Is that fair pricing?

There appear two chief Covid factors, over-hanging:

First, risk of disruption. After the virus broke, Watkin closed most of its development sites temporarily and a subsequent 1 April 2020 update said it was difficult to predict the scale of impacts caused by any ongoing disruption.

I suspect such a backdrop – which continues to some degree with the return of children to schools – is why the board nowadays seems reticent to give firm guidance as to whether the business is in line with meeting financial expectations.

Yet compared with a year ago, the overwhelming impression is people now being substantially vaccinated and determined to get on with their lives, businesses too. The outside risk would be fresh government constraints, if the NHS cannot cope over winter.

Second, foreign students’ demand for UK university places. They are able to return to the UK to resume studies but the key question is what extent the Covid era tempers demand for studying abroad. Might the pre-Covid era represent a peak?

£12-15 million exceptional cost for remedial work on cladding

The Grenfell Tower disaster has cast a shadow – in Watkin’s case, revealing in early 2020 how this extent of cost will need spreading over two to three years, messing reported versus normalised profits.

While there is a possibility of recovering some of this from sub-contractors and consultants who implemented it, “this is likely to take an extended period of time to achieve” and sounds as if further expense would be needed on litigation. The kind of liability some might say a listed plc is better off swallowing than protracting.

However, this cost ends up being classed, it weighs on shareholder value and has together with Covid disrupted a growth narrative.

So, in terms both of fundamentals and sentiment, there have been twin aspects of force majeure since August 2019, tempering the investment case I made back then.