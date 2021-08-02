Insider: interesting moves being made at this build-to-rent firm

Our stocks expert takes a close look at a build-to-rent firm which has seen its chairman snap up a large chunk of shares.

Grenville Turner's imminent exit at build-to-rent firm Watkin Jones (LSE:WJG) after nearly six years as chairman hasn't put him off buying £200,000 of shares in the AIM-quoted company.

Turner, who is the ex-chairman and chief executive of former FTSE 250-listed estate agency firm Countrywide and has also served on the board of Rightmove (LSE:RMV), last acquired the company's shares a few weeks after its stock market listing in 2016.

He more than doubled his money on that occasion and clearly thinks there's further potential after buying himself a leaving present ahead of his departure in October.

His successor, the Hill & Smith Holdings (LSE:HILS) chairman Alan Giddins, also bought £150,000 worth of shares last month, a few days after his appointment to the board was confirmed.

The shares purchase by Giddins was made at 230.5p, with the one by Turner taking place on Wednesday at 229.5p.

That's above the discounted 210p at which holdings connected to former chief executive Mark Watkin Jones recently raised £52.5 million in a share sale.

The ninth generation of the family that started the firm in Bangor in 1791, Watkin Jones took the general construction business based in north west Wales from £17 million revenues in 1990 to one with sales of £363 million by the time of his departure in 2018.

This included from student accommodation, where the company has now delivered 43,000 student beds across 130 sites since 1999, and the management of over 20,000 student beds and build-to-rent apartments on behalf of institutional clients.

Former Unite Group director Richard Simpson, who is now chief executive after being appointed by Turner in 2018, is looking to harness the company's capabilities in student accommodation by targeting more residential properties for rent.

The impact of the pandemic meant profits in the March half year fell 3.3% to £25.8 million, but Simpson said the fundamentals supporting build-to-rent and student accommodation assets continued to reflect strong institutional interest.