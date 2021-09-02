Don’t be shy, ask ii...is there a risk-free investment with a guaranteed return?

No question is a stupid one, so whether you want to find out what you need to do to start investing or how the stock market works, don’t be shy, ask ii.

Kerry asks: I have just turned 60, taken my tax-free 25% lump sum, and started drawing circa £800 a month (for the next five years) from my circa £50,000 ii self-invested personal pension (SIPP), which is sufficient for my income needs. I want a risk-free investment with a guaranteed return. I am comfortable with a low return, but need enough to cover the SIPP fees of £20 per month and inflation.

Kyle Caldwell (pictured above), collectives editor, interactive investor, says: the reality is that when it comes to investing, as in life, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Every investment has an element of risk and there are no guarantees a return will be achieved. Remember, too, the lower the risk, typically the lower the return.

This is a key concept that needs to be weighed up by those who take advantage of the pension freedoms. Investing your money at retirement gives you much more flexibility, but annuities offer something investments cannot promise – income security.

In investing, there are different levels of risk. If there was a scale, cash would sit at the lower-risk end and Latin American, or so-called Frontier shares, at the other. Bitcoin is another level.

But, even with cash, it would be a mistake to think that it is risk-free, due to the effects of inflation. The cost of living is currently running at 2%, but is forecast by the Bank of England to hit 4% by the end of this year. Such high inflation levels are expected to be temporary due to the impact of the pandemic as the economy recovers, but savings rates are pitifully low and have been for several years now. The average rate available this month is just 0.18%, according to the Moneyfacts UK Savings Trends Treasury Report.

Historically, government bonds have been seen as the lowest risk part of the fixed-income asset class. But with government bond yields at historic lows, they are unattractive in terms of the amount of income they pay and, if yields were to rise, investors’ will suffer capital losses.

In terms of equities, an established large company with a reputation of being a consistent dividend payer is viewed as ‘less risky’ than most. But there are no guarantees, with one example being Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), which cut its dividend last April for the first time since the Second World War.