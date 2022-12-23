Stockwatch review 2022: four big winners, banks and housebuilders

Analyst Edmond Jackson discusses what he’d do now with some of this year’s winning stocks. He does the same with the losers and also shares a lesson for investing as economic downturn grips.

Is it premature to engage cyclical stocks? In May, as housebuilder shares fell, I examined MJ Gleeson (LSE:GLE) after its CEO and a non-executive director bought £90,000 worth of shares at around 600p. Specialising in high-quality low-cost homes appeared quite defensive given a fundamental UK shortage of such, also potential to attract home buyers adjusting down their hopes. Such a price implied a modest forward PE of 9x, and I did note that the ratio of house prices to average incomes implied holding back on buying housebuilder equities. Over 80 years, it was only during the early 2000’s and more recently that this ratio escaped a 4x to 7x range, yet ultra-low interest rates had pushed it to a record 9x.

I should have stayed with my top-down view – to let trading statements worsen – than suggest averaging into the stock. Gleeson’s price has fallen steadily to around 350p, despite record revenue and profits for the year to 30 June. The market has correctly anticipated a change in the story – reservation rates down and cancellation rates up – although Gleeson proclaimed its average selling prices were 9% higher year-on-year, and a couple on the National Living Wage can still afford a Gleeson home. The stock trades at a 25% discount to net tangible asset value, hence some margin of safety. I proceeded to examine volume housebuilder Persimmon (LSE:PSN) at 2,100p when 35% down year-on year from May 2021. It had improved its operating margin to 28%, helped by “vertical integration” – of owning materials suppliers. The part of the UK stock market the pros are tipping as a big winner in 2023

10 high-yield mid-cap income shares for dividend investors While making clear that the dividend would still be affected by home sales rates and prices, I was premature to conclude “buy” – even "as a starter position, to add to or ditch according to the housing market in the next two years.” An 8 November update cited sales 20% higher and nearly £700 million of cash, despite overall land spend up nearly 60% to £590 million. Yet guidance was dropped and “a deterioration in average selling prices will impact 2023 margins.” The stock fell as low as 1,140p in October and is currently around 1,215p. Net profit estimates for 2023 have been slashed to around £430 million, implying a PE just over 8x – also 1.3x cover for a 114p dividend per share, representing a 9.4% yield. You may recognise the dilemma: once-bitten, twice shy, when housebuilders may now offer genuine long-term value. Meanwhile, UK bank equities have generally recovered from the autumn rout, as higher interest rates improve their business models. Yet they are also exposed to lower mortgage demand and defaults. Metro Bank (LSE:MTRO) soared nearly 50% from 70p early last November and, while I backed it with a “buy” case at 80p that month, I also noted how retail mortgages constituted 50% of its lending book. Around 120p, I think there are wider reasons to hang on to Metro but shareholders in all banks need to be aware of mortgage exposure. Stockwatch: does this stock have most to benefit from higher interest rates? An easy option would be to concede to a mistake on housebuilders and revert to a rule-based approach that says “wait on cyclicals” at the early stage of a downturn. Otherwise, one is tempted into the evils of averaging down. Yet avoiding/selling cyclicals now cedes both income and takeover potential - for example, Metro Bank had a takeover approach a year ago – and one will never time the trough. It leaves me in an invidious position of “Hold” for all three such stocks; a compromise I dislike, but I have already erred somewhat by departing modestly from a macro stance. Hopefully, such vicarious experience is useful to you as economic downturn grips. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

