10 high-yield mid cap income shares for dividend investors

With inflation set to remain high in 2023, stock screen expert Ben Hobson thinks these ‘unusually cheap’ mid-cap stocks with above-average dividend yields are worth tracking.

Runaway inflation has been one of the big headaches in the stock market this year. Rising input prices and squeezed consumer spending have dented company profits. With fears of a looming recession, it’s no surprise that share prices have been under pressure. While there are signs that high and rising inflation might ease in 2023, it’s unlikely to drop to previous low levels any time soon. For investors that means one thing: investments are going to have to work much harder in 2023 to deliver inflation-beating returns. Read more on: Stocks & Shares ISAs | ISA Investment Ideas | Transferring a Stocks & Shares ISA As this year draws to a close, one option is to look to UK mid-caps, where a broad sell-off this year has left many on much improved valuations and pushed dividend yields higher. Dividends from this part of the market could prove to be a useful source of returns. Mixing it up with the mid-caps To understand mid-cap performance this year it’s worth starting with a look at the top of the market. Britain’s biggest shares have held up reasonably well in 2022. The main FTSE 100 index is currently flat for the year, making it one of the better performing indices anywhere in the world. In part that performance has been driven by resilience in sectors where the top 100 is strong: energy, utilities and defensive industries have done well. The strength of the US dollar, and to a lesser extent the euro, have also played a part because they account for more than 70% of revenues generated by blue-chips. So there has been a currency tailwind for these stocks, too. But look further along the market cap spectrum and the performance picture isn’t quite as rosy. Mid-cap shares - in the £500 million to £3 billion range - have had a hard year. That market cap span captures a large part of the FTSE 250 index, together with slices of the FTSE SmallCap and AIM 50 indices. It’s an area of the market where a large chunk of revenues come from abroad but there’s an undeniable sense of domestic exposure. These shares are more aligned to events and economics in the UK, so they’ve been under greater pressure. It’s no surprise then that the FTSE 250 is down by 20.5% so far this year.

