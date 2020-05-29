Stockwatch: a rocky road to recovery as big day looms for this pair

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

New CEO is a notable catalyst for Pendragon

Bill Berman was previously president and chief operating officer of AutoNation, the largest car retailer in the US. He was initially appointed a non-executive director at Pendragon in April 2019, becoming interim executive chairman last October, then CEO in February, so is familiar with the business.

While helpful to have a capable US perspective, sales in the States constituted only 9% of Pendragon’s 2019 revenue (falling 12% to £422.3 million equivalent, based on new vehicle sales of £305.9 million and used of £75.7 million).

So, we’re not looking at a risky managerial balancing act, although, as countries, the UK and US have much to prove – whether their virus-testing and track-and-trace can mitigate re-infections or if lockdown 2.0 follows.

Yet, it is fundamentally attractive how a capable boss has taken the reigns just as Pendragon was showing a definite upswing. The first quarter of 2020 saw an underlying loss of £2.3 million despite a circa £10 million lockdown impact, versus a like-for-like underlying loss of £2.8 million.

Obviously, the question ahead is what will be the “new normal” for trading after April/May’s lockdown.

Also, it doesn’t appear that a radically different Pendragon will emerge, despite Berman promising a fuller update on strategy later this year. It will still constitute new and used vehicles and leasing.

Moreover, Brexit trade risks are intensifying and it is unclear whether both sides will ultimately compromise. New vehicles are sourced chiefly from the EU, so there is a particular risk.

Logistics issues also conflate with a hard Brexit’s demand shock to the UK economy which also combines with the virus, which might worsen again this winter.

Offsetting these uncertainties in the short term however, Pendragon has said it has modelled for a severe reduction in vehicle sales and was comfortable regarding bank covenants and facility limits.

So you can perhaps see why the stock has been bought off its lows – assuming no second lockdown.

More positively, on 24 April a non-executive director bought 250,000 shares at 7.25p, and yesterday a Holdings RNS announcement cited Odey Asset Management raising its stake from 15% to 16.2%.

That implies a conviction holding, as it would be tricky to cut if things went awry, although Crispin Odey is a known flamboyant.

Weak balance sheet and cash flow record

Both a weak balance sheet and cash flow record have accentuated the effects of Pendragon’s profit/loss narrative. 2019 was a story of two halves: first an underling loss of £32.2 million as old stock was cleared, then a second-half underlying profit of £15.8 million.

Although it is hardly surprising that the annual results don’t highlight the second-half 0.008% underlying operating margin on £2,050 million revenue which that implies. That’s against an overall £117.4 million after-tax loss for 2019. There was no final dividend after the interim was also passed.

A performance re-set was helped by closing 22 under-performing “car store” locations, better management of used vehicle inventory, and a focus on costs. Such reforms are said to put the business on a much stronger footing.

Yet the table below shows persistently negative free cash flow, which needs to reform for the stock to be anywhere near investment grade. Pendragon’s end-2019 balance sheet had net assets of £168.9 million, or 12.4p a share, albeit with goodwill/intangibles constituting 102%.

My classic bugbear of working capital – a chronic imbalance of trade debtors versus trade creditors – is extreme here: £1,085 million versus £107 million. Working capital set-ups can vary, but I tend to fret about any culture of late payments supporting profit.

Year-end-cash rose 8% to £55.7 million for net debt of £119.7 million, all long-term, although there is a total £261.7 million of lease liabilities. Hence an underling operating profit of £14.0 million on continuing operations was wiped out by £26.8 million net interest paid.

Frankly, the balance sheet puts Pendragon off-limits to genuine investors, but, after its stock has taken a long fall, there’s a capable new CEO, used car demand could perk up and “risk” is being bought, so this stock can continue to recover if lockdown-easing works. For well-capitalised risk-lovers: currently at 9p, Buy.

Pendragon - financial summary Year ending 31 Dec 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Turnover (£ million) 4,000 4,454 4,537 4,324 4,149 4,084 Operating margin (%) 2.4 2.7 2.2 1.8 -0.7 -2.8 Operating profit (£m) 97.2 122 100 77.9 -27.3 -115 Net profit (£m) 49.8 72.9 55.5 53.3 -50.5 -117 Normalised earnings/share (p) 3.5 5.2 4.0 3.0 2.7 -1.4 Operating cashflow/share (p) 4.8 5.1 4.1 6.5 3.7 2.4 Capex/share (p) 6.6 9.4 10.1 13.5 9.5 8.3 Free cashflow/share (p) -1.8 -4.3 -6.0 -7.0 -5.8 -5.9 Dividend per share (p) 0.9 1.3 1.5 1.6 1.5 0.0 Covered by earnings (x) 3.8 3.8 2.6 2.2 -2.7 Cash (£m) 91.4 139 84.0 53.3 51.4 55.7 Net debt (£m) 109 79.6 91.7 124 128 381 Net assets (£m) 340 395 373 425 346 169 Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts

Motorpoint offers a logical diversification

If tempted by this overall theme - that motor dealers can thrive by renewed demand for quality used cars especially - one’s risk may be intelligently split to include this £204 million small-cap, which is the UK’s largest independent vehicle retailer, with just over £1 billion annual revenue.

Floated exactly four years ago, it has a better (if still volatile) long-term chart than Pendragon’s chronic decline, based on a focused business model: selling cars up to two years-old that have done up to 15,000 miles, from 13 branches.

Mind, the last results did not inspire. The six months to 30 September 2019 showed pre-tax profit down 18% to £9.4 million due to higher overheads, half of which were non-recurring. Revenue of £533.9 million was near-flat, said due to a challenging environment and with talk of being second-half weighted “however potential outcomes from the government’s Brexit negotiations could influence our future performance in unpredictable ways.”