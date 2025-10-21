Stress of managing investments discourages almost half of investors

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s leading flat-fee investment platform, has launched a new educational tool for investors –Investment Coach.

The tool aims to make investors feel more informed, confident, and empowered when it comes to making their investment decisions. The tool tailors content and resources to investors, depending on their experience level and investment style.

To use the tool, investors simply complete a short quiz to determine their investor profile. This profile then contains an educational checklist that breaks learning into bitesize chunks. Each profile has bespoke short-form content, videos, and next-best actions. It’s made for all levels of investment knowledge – from beginner to advanced.

Investment Coach was created in partnership with Life Moments Limited, a UK-based fintech company focused on improving financial capability through personal digital coaching.

The coach is available to both interactive investor customers and non-customers, with the non-customer version containing a subset of the content*.

Empowering every type of investor

Many can find it stressful to manage their own investments. Research** from interactive investor revealed that 46% of investors were discouraged from starting or continuing to invest due to the stress from managing investments.

On top of this, over one-third (34%) of savers shared that the fear of losing money, for example due to market volatility or poor investment choices, caused them the most stress when thinking about investing. This was followed by a lack of knowledge of experience (20%).

However, the research showed that one in five (20%) savers would feel more confident about managing their investments if they gained a better understanding of savings and investment products.

Speaking about the launch of the new tool, Kyle Caldwell, Investment and Funds Education Editor at interactive investor, says: “It is widely known that the UK has a big financial literacy problem. To be blunt, it’s not helped by the fact that the investment industry is jargon heavy, which puts many people off investing before they even get started.

“At interactive investor, we don’t stand still – if we see a problem we face into it head on and try to address it. We want to make it as easy as possible for investors to improve their knowledge and confidence by putting the right educational content in front of the right type of investors.

“The ii Investment Coach achieves this, as we have five different investor profiles that are based on experience and investor style. Each profile contains short-form video content, short-form articles, and video explainers about our tools and resources – including our screeners to search for investments.

“Ultimately, our educational content is here to help investors cut through the noise and become better equipped to take control of their financial future.”

Ben Leonard, CEO of Life Moments, added: “We are delighted to see interactive investor’s Investment Coach launch to the public. We have worked closely with the ii team over the past year to design, test and then deliver an embedded and personalised educational offering that builds curiosity and investing confidence. It’s a great foundation from which to build a more immersive customer experience.”

*The full Investment Coach tool is only available to interactive investor customers. Non-customers will be able to access Investment Coach with a limited amount of video content and articles – with the full package available once you have opened an ii account.

**Researched conducted with Censuswide with 2,000 UK consumers (nationally representative) from 15.01.25-21.01.25. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.