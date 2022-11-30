Interactive Investor

Tax relief is a key part of the UK pension system: use it or lose it

New research published today (by actuarial consultancy Barnett Waddingham) shows that nearly half of consumers (45%) are using savings accounts to make provision for their retirement, with a quarter using a cash ISA.

Commenting on the research, Alice Guy, Personal Finance Editor, interactive investor, says: “Workplace and private pensions, boosted by pension tax relief, can help us achieve a comfortable retirement and are a key part of the UK pension system. Pension tax relief is ultimately free money from the government – and it is your right. So, it’s important to use it, not lose it, especially at a time when our money needs to work harder than ever.

“A pension invested for the long term is by far the best way for most people to save for retirement. Even saving just £50 a month into a pension scheme could deliver a pot of £100,000 (and because of pension tax relief, that £50 is really only costing you £40). And that’s excluding employer contributions, just to illustrate how your own money can be put to work. The numbers are based on a 23-year-old saving to age 68, with 5% investment growth. It’s not a guarantee, and is just a scenario. The same amount saved over the same 45 years but with annual growth rate of 3% would give £57,018, illustrating that it isn’t just about how much you save, but the level of risk you take too.

“Auto-enrolment has done a lot to increase the number of people saving for retirement, but there’s still a lot more to be done. Awareness of the benefits of pension saving and investing is still not high enough.”

“A lot of people are either scared of losing money on the stock market and/or don’t know how they go about starting to invest. There’s still this perception among many that it’s about posh stockbrokers with red braces – and that investing is ‘not for me’. This couldn’t be further from the truth; you can save from £25 a month and there are lots of tools to help people get started.”

