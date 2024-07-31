Taylor Wimpey and Rio Tinto lead FTSE 100 closer to record high

The upturn in performance by UK equities continued today as the FTSE 100 index neared May’s record high and the mid-cap FTSE 250 stood at its best level since February 2022. The latest rise of 1.2% for London’s top flight reflected the strength of recent corporate earnings and a boost for mining stocks on hopes of fresh stimulus for China’s economy. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers The possibility that the Federal Reserve will signal a September rate cut at the conclusion of today’s meeting also helped Wall Street markets improve after Tuesday’s tech sell-off. Ahead of the US opening bell, the FTSE 100 index stood at 8,375 for a rise of about 8% so far this year. It had been as high as 8,399.88 earlier. The intraday all-time high is 8,474.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The UK’s improved economic outlook and hopes that the Bank of England will cut interest rates, possibly as soon as tomorrow, have given mid-cap stocks a boost. Strong performers in the past month have included the construction suppliers Travis Perkins (LSE:TPK) and Marshalls (LSE:MSLH) and the retailer WH Smith (LSE:SMWH). The FTSE 250 index is at 21,559, an improvement of more than 10% since the start of 2024.

