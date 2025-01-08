A tech stock to buy and one I’d sell

The big US tech companies had a great past year but that is heavily reflected in their share prices, with several reaching astronomical ratings. A number of perceptive interactive investment customers have been buying into smaller but still large operators in the sector, and they could be on the right track.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)got off to a bad start last year by downgrading guidance, allocating the blame to a weaker personal computer market. Things have been looking up since then, but the shares are still at a depressed level.

In October it unveiled a wide range of new products and innovations in a perhaps belated attempt to benefit from the soaring demand for artificial intelligence products. This offers far more scope than boring personal computers, where there is admittedly recurring demand but plenty of suppliers.

AMD now rightly sees data centres and AI as “significant growth opportunities”, and it claims to be building strong momentum for its processors with a growing number of customers. New processors will, it believes, deliver a record-breaking performance for data centres of all kinds. It has scored a coup with its Ryzen AI PRO 300 series processors powering new Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)laptops.

More innovative processors are lined up for the second half of 2025 but, in the meantime, AMD decided to put the run-up to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to good use. It has just unveiled an expanded range of processors for AI in personal computers and further offerings for business users.

Its processors will power new Dell Pro computers for commercial use. This is likely to be the start of a major collaboration withDell Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class C (NYSE:DELL) that could prove to be really big for AMD.

More such announcements are likely in the days ahead as AMD aims for a proliferation of its AI devices.

The shares peaked just above $200 in March last year as AMD benefited from the surge in tech stocks on the Nasdaq exchange. However, when it dawned on investors that there are strugglers as well as winners in every sector, the stock followed a downward trajectory to a low of $120. There have been several dead cat bounces along the way, so the recent recovery to $130 could be another false dawn or a sign that the worst is over.

The price/earnings (PE) ratio is still in triple figures and there is no dividend, nor is there likely to be one in the next few years as cash is devoured in expanding the business. This is definitely not a stock for dividend seekers and an awful lot has to be taken on trust