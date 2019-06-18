Telecom Plus launches fresh assault on five-year high

A promise to return more cash to shareholders as profits grow has been well-received by investors.

At a time when the utility sector has not been kind to investors, Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) continues to buck the trend by promising 10% dividend growth alongside a further hike in profitability.

Contrast this 2019/20 outlook for the Utility Warehouse owner to the position at Centrica (LSE:CNA) or BT Group (LSE:BT.A), where the steady loss of customers and dividend uncertainty are constant themes.

Telecom Plus bundles together services across energy, broadband, landline, mobile, and home insurance to more than 630,000 Utility Warehouse members. The business relies on word of mouth rather than advertising, with 40,000 partners used to sign up new members.

Full-year results out today showed further momentum, although the performance slowed somewhat in the final quarter due to a warm winter and impact of the Ofgem price cap, which reduced energy revenues. Average revenue per member fell slightly to £1,245 in the year.

Profits and dividend still rose as expected by 4%, to £56.3 million and 52p a share respectively, with Telecom Plus confident that it is on track to deliver a profits figure of between £60 million and £65 million this year. This should lead to a 57p a share dividend in the current year.

Chief executive Andrew Lindsay said: "Our balance sheet remains robust, with low leverage and strong cash flow. In contrast to the majority of other energy suppliers, this puts us in a strong position to take advantage of a challenging retail marketplace."

Shares responded to this confidence by rising another 4% to 1514p, which is the highest level in five years. While the stock isn't cheap with a forward earnings multiple of about 23 times, it is still some way short of the 1,900p peak recorded at the start of 2014.

House broker Peel Hunt has a target price of 1,540p, adding: "Telecom Plus continues to have great visibility and the prospect of strong customer growth bodes well for long-term performance and dividend growth."