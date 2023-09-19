Is there ever a case for defence stocks in sustainable funds?

Ask many people to name half a dozen sectors that should never find their way into a sustainability-themed or ESG (environmental, social, governance) focused fund, and the chances are that armaments manufacturers will be high on the list, alongside the likes of tobacco, oil and coal.

Defence stocks have been excluded from such portfolios since the UK’s first ethical funds, the Stewardship funds managed by Friends Provident, were launched back in 1984. These funds were largely designed by Quakers and Methodists opposed to any involvement in war, and so it was a no-brainer to screen out arms manufacturers from their investment universe.

In the US, the link between the emergence of ethical investment vehicles was even more stark: the Pax Fund was launched in 1971 as a direct reaction to public outcry at the atrocities of the Vietnam War.

As Julia Dreblow, founder of the sustainable fund research firm SRI Services, observes, the conflicts may be different today, but the ethical fundamentals remain clear. “Weapons kill people, and there are many investors who want nothing to do with companies that are involved in such activities,” she says.

Environmental implications

There are huge environmental implications too, from massive fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by military vehicles to landscape damage or pollution when industrial, oil or utilities plants are attacked.

“The fact that excluding armaments companies now extends beyond ‘ethical’ investments to socially and environmentally focused ‘sustainability’ funds and the much larger cohort of ESG funds that primarily focus on reducing investment risk also indicates that this is far more than a niche concern,” Dreblow adds.

Divestment from arms companies is further underpinned by the continuing shift among passive investors “from funds providing exposure to traditional broad equity benchmarks to ESG-filtered versions of those funds, many of which include defence screens,” says Stuart Forbes, co-founder of the specialist impact investor Rize ETF.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the international response have to some extent rocked this boat.

Forbes highlights the fact that “following some initial reluctance, countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Netherlands, which are some of the countries with the strongest history in ESG investing, have been huge contributors of weaponry and heavy defence machinery.” Sweden and Finland have also joined NATO.

UK government makes case for defence

Against this backdrop, the UK government is increasingly bothered by the fact that even in the face of geopolitical crisis investors continue to blackball defence firms such as BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) and Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) on the grounds of ESG concerns.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday on 1 August, defence minister James Cartlidge and city minister Andrew Griffiths argue that “peace needs defence, and defence needs an industrial base”, which itself needs to be able to raise funds.

They point out how “perverse” it therefore is that widespread support in the UK for Ukraine’s right to defend itself and live peacefully is accompanied by “a parallel universe where the defence sector is being shunned”.

But this is not a black and white, ‘good versus bad’ scenario. Dreblow acknowledges that Russia’s aggression certainly means the world feels more dangerous than it used to and elevates the importance of defence capability.

“The bounce in armaments company shares reflects this (BAE shares have risen by over 80% since the invasion started last year) – but it doesn’t make the investment case any easier for funds that have either specifically ruled out armaments involvement or focus on companies with high ESG scores,” she says.

Investors bought those funds because of the way they are run and do not expect a quantum shift in strategy.