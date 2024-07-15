Is there a perfect number of stocks for a portfolio?

Running a concentrated portfolio of a small number of companies comes with the risk of a single-stock failure, which can derail a fund manager’s track record. Too many, and a manager risks limp, index-like returns. Smaller positions may bring necessary diversification, or could show a lack of focus. In reality, the “right” number may depend on the manager’s style, and where they invest. Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Top Investment Funds The vogue has been for managers to hold concentrated portfolios. Many have sought to emulate the Warren Buffett mantra - “keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely.” The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio has around 50 stocks, with the top 10 representing more than 80% of the company’s holdings. However, there are alternative approaches. The £5.9 billion F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT), for example, has more than 400 holdings. While this may seem like a lot, it is less than one-tenth of the holdings in its benchmark, the FTSE All World index. Those in favour of a concentrated portfolio will argue that a smaller portfolio shows conviction and focus. Dan Brocklebank, head of UK at Orbis Investments, believes investors need to consider a manager’s capacity. He says: “Our edge is to have an idiosyncratic view on a company. What is it we believe that is different to the market? Is the market overreacting to this or under-reacting to that? Those views are quite rare and hard to find. The limiting factor is time in the day and brainpower. Against that background, why would I add to my 21st favourite company when I could add more to my top five?” Case for diversification Brocklebank points out that fund managers can end up with large portfolios for a variety of negative reasons: “A fund becomes successful but the fund group leaves it open too long. Cash is going in, and the manager can’t deploy it in the type of stocks they used to invest in.” This creates style drift. Equally, it may be the result of a poor sell discipline: the manager simply can’t bear to part with stocks on which they’ve made a loss and keep hoping they will come good. Fund winners and losers in the second quarter of 2024

Those with larger portfolios will make the case for diversification. Paul Niven, manager of the F&C investment trust, says: "There has been a trend for investors to seek more focus in their equity portfolios, with a view that 'less is more' with respect to the number of stocks. Whether a highly focused, or more diversified, portfolio is appropriate for an end investor will, in part, depends on their circumstances and objectives. "An appropriately diversified portfolio reduces the overall volatility of the portfolio and also minimises timing risks, overexposure at any one time to a strategy that subsequently underperforms. Second, a diversified approach will be more likely than a focused approach to include the small number of winners that tend to drive overall returns. Third, diversification tends to improve the 'efficiency' of the portfolio, with better returns per unit of risk." He points to studies such as those from Professor Bessembinder of Arizona State University in 2018 that show a small proportion of stocks account for the vast majority of wealth creation. The Bessembinder study found that only 4% of the stocks in the sample (1926-2016) accounted for all of the wealth creation over the period. Niven's view is that highly focused portfolios have less chance of exposure to these winners.

