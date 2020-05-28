These stocks are behind market’s surge to an 11-week high

Cineworld (LSE:CINE) and pub chains Marston's (LSE:MARS) and Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) powered the FTSE 250 index higher today amid growing optimism over when they will be able to resume trading.

The cinema operator told investors it expects all its locations in Europe and the US to be open in July, while an earlier-than-expected reopening of pubs, restaurants and clubs in the UK now looks possible if current advice for people to keep two metres apart is reduced.

The FTSE 250 index surged 1% to its highest level since 11 March, with Marston's up 11%, Mitchells 4% higher and JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) 6% stronger to continue the recovery seen in the pubs and leisure sector since the middle of May.

The continued focus on the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions also benefited retailers, with Greggs (LSE:GRG) up 7%, Sports Direct owner Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS) ahead 9% and WH Smith (LSE:SMWH) 4% higher. Struggling fashion brand Ted Baker (LSE:TED) joined in the rally, up 9%.

There was also a 15% jump for shares in workspace provider IWG (LSE:IWG) after it tapped investors for £320 million in a share placing priced at 239p and accounting for 15% of existing share capital. It plans to use the proceeds to take advantage of growth opportunities in its sector, particularly given that organisations are likely to seek greater office flexibility in the wake of Covid-19.

Founder Mark Dixon, who is CEO and the company's largest shareholder, participated in a fundraising that has also seen some of the new shares offered to retail investors.

IWG, which used to be known as Regus, added that occupancy rates held up well during April due to its contracted revenue model. However, the overall performance for the first four months of the year was still impacted by reduced ancillary services and lower new sales activity.

Having bought shares at an 8% discount, investors were further rewarded today when the FTSE 250 stock surged as high as 320p. They had been as cheap as 114p in mid-March.