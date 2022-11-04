Time to kick out these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 directors?

They’ve already been in their roles for longer than is recommended, and shareholders now have a chance to let them know whether they’ve outstayed their welcome.

Two non-executive directors whose board tenures exceed the recommended nine years are standing for re-election at the AGMs of Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN) and JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW).

The pubs chain, which has previously seen more than 20% of shareholder votes fail to support its longest-serving directors, argues that it benefits from their experience.

In the case of Smiths Group, chair Sir George Buckley is staying during a period of change for the conglomerate following the appointment of a new chief executive.

Smiths Group

When: 11am, Wednesday 16 November.

Where: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, 100 Bishopsgate, London, EC2P 2SR.

How to participate: A webcast of the meeting will be available on the company’s website, but shareholders will not be able to vote or ask questions remotely. Proxy voting instructions must be received by 11am, Monday 14 November. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Sir George Buckley, the former 3M chief executive, was appointed in August 2013. His tenure exceeds the recommended nine years, but he has been asked by the board to stay on following the appointment of a new chief executive.

How did the company do in the year to 31 July? Organic revenue growth of 3.8% was the fastest by the engineering conglomerate in nearly a decade, leading to overall growth in sales of 6.7% to £2.6 billion and operating profit 12% higher at £417 million. Basic earnings per share was 17.8% higher at 69.8p. The final dividend of 27.3p a share is due to be paid on 18 November, resulting in a 5% increase in the total for the year at 39.6p.

How have shares performed? Down 2% to 1,542.5p (1,563.5p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Paul Keel’s pay for 2022/23 has increased by 2.5% to £896.875. For the previous financial year, his total remuneration came to £1.8 million after the annual bonus scheme paid £678,000 in cash and shares, based on 38.8% of the maximum opportunity. The rest of the total was related to pension contributions equivalent to 12% of base salary, as well as relocation and other benefits.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was backed with 95.86% of votes in favour, with 86.69% in favour of the new three-year remuneration policy.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of the remuneration report. It backs the re-election of Sir George as chairman but warns it expects to see progress on succession plans by next year’s AGM.

How’s the company doing on diversity? The board has 45% female representation. Women make up 28% of total employees and 24% of senior leaders. It meets the Parker Review recommendation for FTSE 100 companies to have one director of ethnic diversity.

JD Wetherspoon

When: 10am, Thursday 17 November.

Where: etc.venues, 50-52 Chancery Lane, London , WC2A 1HL.

How to participate: Proxy voting forms need to be returned no later than 10am, Tuesday 15 November. The same deadline applies to questions in advance of the meeting, which should be sent to AGM2022@jdwetherspoon.co.uk. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Tim Martin, who founded the pubs business in 1979.

How did the company do in the year to 31 July? Revenues of £1.7 billion were 4% lower than the year before the pandemic and losses before exceptional items amounted to £30.4 million, compared with a profit of £120.5 million in 2019. Earnings before one-offs came to 15.2p a share, a fall of 78% on three years ago. There was no dividend.

How have shares performed? Down 51% to 556.5p (456.4p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Long-time chief executive John Hutson’s salary has remained at £638,000, with the award of long-term incentive shares worth £223,000 taking his total remuneration to just over £1 million. Martin’s salary as executive chairman was £324,000.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration was approved with 92.36% of votes in favour. Resolutions at last year’s AGM seeking the re-election of Sir Richard Beckett and Debra van Gene received less than 80% of the total votes cast. The company believes it benefits from the experience of directors who have served more than nine years and does not agree that it impacts the individual’s independence.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Sir Richard is stepping down from the board at this year’s AGM, but Glass Lewis remains unhappy with the reappointment of van Gene as she is not considered independent after serving more than nine years.

How’s the company doing on diversity? There are two female directors on the nine-strong board. The company has not disclosed progress in meeting the Parker Review, which recommends that FTSE 250 firms have one director from an ethnic minority background by the end of 2024. Glass Lewis has indicated it will recommend voting against the chair of the nomination committee should there be no change on diversity by the 2023 AGM.