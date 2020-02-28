Trading the dip: Inside the mind of an emotional investor

Source: The author

Minimum trade size

One is the minimum trade size, which is 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value. I forgot to note what that was on Wednesday, but today (Thursday) it is £3,725. The difference between the ideal holding size of XP Power and the actual holding size is calculated in the Max Trade column. It is -£1,581 the minus sign indicates I would need to reduce the holding to get it to the ideal size, but the absolute value is less than the minimum trade size, so it is greyed out. The Decision Engine is telling me not to sell because the trade is not significant.

The other variable to prevent overtrading is the date of my last trade. I will not trade a share if I have traded it in the last six months. I can’t trade third ranked PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC), even though the maximum trade available to me (+£5,567) is well above the minimum trade size, because my last trade was on 3 January. That’s not to say I think trading every six months is a good idea. My last trade for Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT) was in 2011, and that was a top up to an existing holding.

Feeling greedy and fearful

The only trade available to me on Wednesday, the only one not greyed out, was Anpario (LSE:ANP), and the Decision Engine advocated topping up Share Sleuth’s holding by a maximum of £4,756.

I am unlikely to do that immediately, because Anpario will soon publish its annual results and I will re-evaluate the company then. Look down the list, though, and you will see an army of shares scoring just less than 7 which I can also trade in meaningful size. These trades are greyed out because I prefer to buy shares that score more than 7. If the sell-off continues though, some of the shares will surely move higher. Even if it doesn’t, I sometimes break this arbitrary threshold if I believe a business is of the highest quality.

Of all these shares the most enticing is Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), which on Wednesday scored 6.9. I re-evaluated Hollywood Bowl only recently (you can read my verdict here) and I do not already own the share, either in the Share Sleuth portfolio or my pension. I plan to consider this trade on Friday morning* and since this article won’t be published until the late afternoon, I might already have executed it by the time you read this. That’s about as close as you can get to being inside my mind (and inside the Decision Engine’s algorithm) as I make a trade.

I am feeling emotional, but my emotions are broadly positive. The work I have done to score these shares means I am confident in their long-term potential, and while I don’t feel greedy exactly, falling prices are improving my appetite.

But, like seeing your parents naked, the image of my portfolio lit in red is a difficult one to un-see. If investing in a company that operates tenpin bowling alleys seems slightly crazy to you while fears of a global pandemic that would probably close public venues takes hold, it does to me too, now!

* If Richard adds Hollywood Bowl to the Share Sleuth portfolio, he is very likely to buy the shares for himself, but he is prohibited to buy (or sell) shares for a week before and after publication by interactive investor’s trading policy.

Richard owns shares in all of the shares currently in the Share Sleuth portfolio, which you can see in the third table.

