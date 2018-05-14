Trump's olive branch and new Italy crisis

After a very good week for equity markets last week, Europe is pausing for breath, assessing recent tweets from President Trump alongside developments in Italy.

Markets are hoping that the olive branch extended by President Trump to Chinese telecoms company ZTE, having previously imposed draconian sanctions on the company, and other supportive tweets yesterday suggesting that the trade talks this week would "all work out", are an indication that he is stepping back from his hard-line approach.

However, while positive sentiment is a good start, this week's trade talks between China and the USA are critical to turn this into decisive action and stop the various trade disputes between the US and China as well as the US and Europe from beginning to snowball into an all-out trade war.

Following Donald Trump in the US and Brexit in the UK, Italy is the latest major economy to choose populist governments or policies. After lengthy post-election negotiations, the populist Five Star Movement is poised to join a coalition government with the extreme right-wing League. So far, their headline policy proposals include lower taxes and earlier retirement.

Italy has struggled for decades with government deficits and resultant inflation, and there is a clear danger that the country's finances may, yet again, be about to spiral out of control.

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