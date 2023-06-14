Two massive names but I’d only buy shares in one of them

Despite a strong 12 months, this American icon has dramatically underperformed its biggest rival since the pandemic. Overseas investing expert Rodney Hobson decides what to do with the shares.

Aerospace and defence group Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has vowed to rebuild trust one plane at a time. Unfortunately, the planes seem determined to undermine Boeing’s reputation one at a time.

The latest blow is that Boeing has been accused by a former supplier, Wilson Aerospace, of stealing Wilson’s intellectual property and substituting inferior products used on the International Space Station, thus endangering astronauts. While Boeing said it would defend the lawsuit, this is an added distraction that management can well do without.

It came only a day after Boeing identified yet another new defect in its long-haul 787 Dreamliner jet, the key to the company’s future. The problem has been found on several aircraft that have not yet been delivered to customers, which at least means it can be put right before any further damage is inflicted on Boeing’s reputation.

Boeing says planes already in service are not affected and those due for delivery this year will be ready in time. Nevertheless, shareholders should worry about whether subsequent events will undermine this optimism.

To add insult to injury, also this month Boeing once again delayed the first crewed flight of its Starliner space capsule after discovering a new technical issue.

Like the Starliner, the Dreamliner has already suffered from various defects, and Boeing was not allowed to deliver any to customers for 15 months in 2021-22. Then in February this year deliveries were again halted for several weeks, and the US Federal Aviation Administration announced that in future it would inspect each new 787 individually.

This setback came just as airlines were enjoying a rebound in operations and were finding aircraft in short supply after reducing their fleets during the pandemic. Then in April deliveries of Boeing’s best-selling plane the 737 Max were held up by the discovery of defects and by a shortage of parts from a supplier.

There is admittedly positive news for Boeing as airlines continue to place orders for more fuel-efficient aircraft to replace ageing, less efficient fleets. The biggest order so far this year has been from Ryanair for up to 300 new 737-MAX-10s worth about $40 billion, with 150 to be delivered between 2027 and 2033.

The most recent financial figures, for the first quarter of 2023, did show a much-needed improvement. Despite problems in the supply chain, revenue rose 28% to just under $18 billion compared with the previous pandemic-affected first quarter, and the net loss narrowed sharply from $1.24 billion to $425 million. The improvement was down mainly to a much better performance in commercial airplanes, with 130 aircraft delivered. Cash flow remains positive.