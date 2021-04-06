It has been a reasonable start to the year, especially for developed markets. After a good March, the FTSE 100 ended the first quarter of 2021 up by 3.9%. The FTSE 250 has done even better, gaining just over 5%.

Over the Channel, in France, the Paris CAC 40 has gone up by 9.3% so far this year, and the German DAX is marginally ahead, up 9.4%.

The US indices are also showing gains. The S&P 500 has made 5.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 7.8%. The Nasdaq, which was the star performer last year, has had a slower start to 2021, up 2.8%.

Some of the emerging markets have not fared as well. The Shanghai Composite Index has lost 0.9% in the first three months of the year, while the Brazilian Ibovespa is down 2%, even after a strong recovery in March.

The performance of overseas markets gives an interesting insight into the global economy, but replicating the returns as a UK investor is not always that straightforward. If you invest in a fund that buys overseas listed stocks, then you also have to take into account any currency movements. If sterling weakens, then your gains will be boosted, however if the pound gets stronger your overseas gains will be negatively impacted when converted back into sterling.

In the first three months of the year, sterling has been strengthening. It is up by only 0.8% against the US dollar, but it has gained 4.9% against the euro.

The Investment Association (IA) sector performance data for the first quarter, highlights a couple of clear trends.