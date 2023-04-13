UK income vs global income: which is best for your portfolio?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Investors looking for income opportunities have increasingly ventured overseas rather than sticking closer to home. But are they right to go global or should they be backing the UK market? Kyle finds out from a fund manager who runs both a UK equity income and a global equity fund, Ben Peters of Evenlode Investment.

Tell us your thoughts and join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

