Is the UK stock market still worth investing in?
The UK’s lack of exposure to big tech prompted a listener to ask whether the UK stock market is still worth investing in. Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to tackle this topic.
The UK stock market has been out of favour for several years, with various headwinds deterring investors. The latest reason to shy away from the UK is the phenomenal performance year-to-date of the US tech giants, the so-called Magnificent Seven. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and others have seen their share prices soar in response to excitement over the potential of artificial intelligence. The UK’s lack of exposure to big tech prompted a listener to ask whether the UK stock market is still worth investing in. In this episode, Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to tackle this topic.
