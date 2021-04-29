US stock market jargon buster

It's easy to invest in US companies, and much of the language used in American finance will sound familiar to UK investors. But there are differences which will be helpful to know and understand.

In this jargon buster, we run through some of the key terminology used by American investors and the key events that can determine direction of US, and indeed global stock prices.

Congress

Congress is the ‘legislative’ arm of the US government which votes to decide on important areas of policy, most notably for investors, fiscal spending and taxation. Congress is composed of two chambers: the Senate and House of Representatives. For legislation to pass, both chambers must agree to it. This means that US policy can often take a long time to pass (if at all), due to the two chambers often disagreeing. This uncertainty can often affect the stock market.

Beige Book

The Beige Book is the informal name for the Federal Reserve’s Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions. This is a report published eight times a year. The book gathers ‘anecdotal’ data and information about the economic performance and outlook of different region in the US. The book is seen as a vital read for investors trying to keep a close eye on economic conditions in America.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow)

The Dow Jones is the world’s oldest index of stocks, dating back to the late 19th century. Owing to its long history, the Dow Jones is often cited by non-specialist news outlets as a general gauge of the US stock market performance.

However, this index is not favoured by most investors anymore. One issue is that the Dow is composed of just 30 stocks, making it relatively small and less representative. Another problem with the index is that it is ‘price weighted’, meaning that stocks with the highest share price receive the largest percentage weightings in the index. In contrast, most major indices now use a market-capitalisation (a company’ size in dollars) weighting.

Driving season

Americans take to their vehicles in growing numbers as the weather improves in the spring. The period between the US holidays of Memorial Day (end of May) and Labor Day (early September) is known as summer driving season during which oil refiners increase production of transport fuels to meet demand. The strength of demand is a good indicator of the strength of the US economy.

Earnings season

Every quarter, publicly traded companies release their most recent financial results. The period in which this happens is known as ‘earnings season’. This period can see volatility in the price of company shares depending on whether or not earnings announced are better or worse than market expectations.

FAANG shares

FAANG is an acronym that stands for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Google). This acronym was created by financial TV show presenter Jim Cramer to collectively refer to several fast-growing US technology stocks. These stocks have all seen strong performance over the past decade. This acronym is sometimes amended to include other tech companies with similar characteristics, most notably Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Federal Funds Rate

This is the rate charged by US banks to lend to one another overnight. It is dictated by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, and is one of the key levers for controlling the American economy. If the economic output looks bleak, the Fed will lower the Fed Funds Rate and if the economy looks like it is heating up they will raise the rate. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed the rate down to 0.00%-0.25%, a historic low.

Federal Open Market Committee

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet eight times a year to decide the Fed Funds Rate based on the economic conditions and the outlook. The committee is composed of 12 people, made up of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as well as presidents of regional Federal Reserve banks.

Investors closely watch the decision making of the FOMC, due to the ability of the Fed Funds Rate to move markets. However, the minutes of the FOMC’s decisions are also made public. These are often intensely studied by investors to get a sense of the thinking and economic forecast of this powerful decision-making group.

Fiscal stimulus

Fiscal stimulus refers to government spending intended to boost economic activity. In some contexts, it can also mean tax cuts designed to boost the spending potential of consumers – but usually it refers to active spending by the government.

Barack Obama was able to pass a fiscal stimulus package following the 2008 financial crisis – however, it was likely smaller than he would have liked due to scepticism of the policy alongside fears about the debt likely to accrue. According to many economists, these fears meant that the US economic recovery in the 2010s was weaker than it could have been.

Under the Joe Biden administration, there appears to have been much more enthusiastic embrace of fiscal stimulus policies, notably with the passing of his $1.9billion stimulus package. In contrast to the post-2008 crisis, politicians and economists are now much less worried about the debt implications of fiscal stimulus.

This matters to investors as greater economic growth, which fiscal stimulus is assumed to result in, means greater earnings for companies. Better earnings should mean higher share prices.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

The Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, is the US revenue service responsible for collecting taxes and administering the Internal Revenue Code. The government agency, established in 1862, also deals with tax issues related to mutual funds and dividends.

Monetary stimulus

Broadly put, monetary stimulus describes policies to manage the money supply of an economy. Such policies intend to make it easier and cheaper for consumers and businesses to borrow. Quantitative easing (QE) is a form of monetary stimulus, as is a cut in the Federal Funds Rate by the Federal Reserve.

This is important for investors as monetary stimulus can help boost economic expectations and performance, which is good for markets. At the same time, lower interest rates and quantitative easing both tend to boost the value of certain stocks.

Monetary policy has been a core feature of the US economy since the 1980s. However, it became even more important following the 2008 financial crisis. Some view US economic policy as having become too reliant on monetary stimulus and urge for a greater focus on fiscal stimulus.

Mutual funds

A mutual fund is a term colloquially used to mean any actively managed, usually open-ended, fund in the US. The closest equivalent in the UK is an Open-Ended Investment Company (OEIC) or Unit Trust.