War, what war? The stock markets that behave like Ukraine conflict never happened

If you thought armed conflict in Europe would be bad for investors, think again. Shocking as it is, many global stock markets are doing better now than before the war in Ukraine began.

Exactly one month after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, stock markets have again demonstrated their resilience and proved just how quickly they can overcome the impact of quite shocking events, both on a human and geopolitical level. History is littered with evidence of this. Just look at stock markets over the past 100 years. World wars, pandemics, terrorism and financial crashes have been brushed aside. Why would massive economic sanctions and threat of nuclear war in 2022 be any different? Market participants assess the risks and price assets accordingly. Over time, every event, as awful and abhorrent as it is, turns out to be a mere blip on a chart. When the Russian army began its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February and a humanitarian crisis unfolded, investors ditched stocks, fearing the immediate consequences of the conflict and what might happen in the days ahead. As wider escalation became more possible and investors better understood the implications of supply disruption to commodities such as wheat and oil, stocks fell further. Putin’s nuclear threat only made things worse, while the scaling up of sanctions against Russian corporations and individuals such as politicians and oligarchs threaten economies in the West as well as Moscow. None of these issues have gone away. Russia and risk: what you need to know before trading Russia-focused stocks

At its lowest ebb two weeks later, every major stock market was in negative territory. The FTSE 100 had fallen over 700 points, or 9.5%, from 7,498 on the 23 February, the German Dax and French Cac were both down around 12%, and the Swiss index had lost 6%. Roll the clock forward two weeks, and one month from the start of the conflict, and it's a very different story. It's business as usual on Wall Street where the Nasdaq Composite tech index is 6.8% higher now than it was just before the invasion. The S&P 500 added 5.5% and the Dow Jones 3.7%. In Japan, the Nikkei trades 6% higher and Swiss stocks are up 1.3%. Europe, where there is far greater dependency on Russian energy, has fared less well, yet the FTSE 100 is only 0.5% lower than on 23 February, and was in positive territory yesterday. The FTSE 250 mid-cap index is actually up 0.8%. Germany, which relies on Russia for around one-third of its gas, a third of its oil and half its hard coal, is down 2.4%. France, another of Europe's biggest consumers of Russian gas, is down 2.9%.