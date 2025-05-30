The Week Ahead: BAT, Paragon Banking, Dr Martens
There are fewer big companies posting results in the days ahead but certainly enough updates to keep investors on their toes. Here are the key dates for your diary.
30th May 2025 12:16
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 2 June
Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
Arecor Therapeutics, BP Marsh & Partners
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Tuesday 3 June
Trading statements
Chemring, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Engage XR Holdings, Ferguson Enterprises, Gooch & Housego, Pennon, Theracryf
AGM/EGM
Afarak Group, De La Rue, Eleco, Everplay, Inspecs Group, International Public Partnerships, Life Science REIT, Maintel Holdings, North American Income Trust, PageGroup, Pebble Group
Wednesday 4 June
Trading statements
Avacta, discoverIE, Empiric Student Property, GENinCode, Ninety One, Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG), Ramsdens Holdings, Seraphim Space Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Afentra, Ebiquity, Gem Diamonds, Mears Group, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, S4 Capital
Thursday 5 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include J Sainsbury, Vodafone and WPP.
Trading statements
CMC Markets, Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS), Mitie, Wise, Wizz Air Holdings, Workspace Group, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
Artemis UK Future Leaders, Ecora Resources, Fevertree Drinks, Kosmos Energy, Thungela Resources
Friday 6 June
Trading statements
Bango
AGM/EGM
Canal+, One Media iP Group, Pennant International
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.