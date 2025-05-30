The Week Ahead: BAT, Paragon Banking, Dr Martens

There are fewer big companies posting results in the days ahead but certainly enough updates to keep investors on their toes. Here are the key dates for your diary.

30th May 2025 12:16

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 2 June

Trading statements

Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

Arecor Therapeutics, BP Marsh & Partners

Tuesday 3 June

Trading statements

Chemring, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Engage XR Holdings, Ferguson Enterprises, Gooch & Housego, Pennon, Theracryf

AGM/EGM

Afarak Group, De La Rue, Eleco, Everplay, Inspecs Group, International Public Partnerships, Life Science REIT, Maintel Holdings, North American Income Trust, PageGroup, Pebble Group

Wednesday 4 June

Trading statements

Avacta, discoverIE, Empiric Student Property, GENinCode, Ninety One, Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG), Ramsdens Holdings, Seraphim Space Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Afentra, Ebiquity, Gem Diamonds, Mears Group, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, S4 Capital

Thursday 5 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include J Sainsbury, Vodafone and WPP.

Trading statements

CMC Markets, Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS), Mitie, Wise, Wizz Air Holdings, Workspace Group, Young & Co's Brewery

AGM/EGM

Artemis UK Future Leaders, Ecora Resources, Fevertree Drinks, Kosmos Energy, Thungela Resources

Friday 6 June

Trading statements

Bango

AGM/EGM

Canal+, One Media iP Group, Pennant International

