The Week Ahead: BATS, Marston's, Compass
Monday 25 November
Trading Statements
Vivo Energy, Sysgroup, Polar Capital, D4T4 Solutions, Thruvision
AGM/EGM
Andalas Energy & Power, OPG Power Ventures
Tuesday 26 November
Trading Statements
Intertek, AFI Development, Schroder Real Estate IT, LXI Reit, Pennon, Severfield, Revolution Bars, IG Design, Cranswick, Caledonia Investments, Bank of Cyprus, De La Rue, GB Group, IMImobile, Pets at Home, Ten Lifestyle, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, Compass, UDG Healthcare, Paragon Banking Group
AGM/EGM
Scotgold Resources, Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Wednesday 27 November
Trading Statements
Shearwater, LondonMetric Property, Iomart, Park Group, On The Beach, Brewin Dolphin, Britvic, Grainger, Marston's
AGM/EGM
Alien Metals, Oilex, Genedrive, Celtic, ASOS
Thursday 28 November
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS), Bellway (LSE:BWY), Lok'n Store Group (LSE:LOK) and Capital & Regional (LSE:CAL).
Trading statements
Go-Ahead, The Ince Group, Amigo Holdings, Greene King, Jadestone Energy, Pan African Resources, Motorpoint, PayPoint, Virgin Money UK, CYBG, Urban & Civic
AGM/EGM
CAP-XX, Mosman Oil and Gas, Thor Mining, Essensys, DX Group, Seeing Machines
Friday 29 November
AGM/EGM
Ironridge Resources, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Ncondezi Energy, PME African Infrastructure Opportunities
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.