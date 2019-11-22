The Week Ahead: BATS, Marston's, Compass

Monday 25 November

Trading Statements

Vivo Energy, Sysgroup, Polar Capital, D4T4 Solutions, Thruvision

AGM/EGM

Andalas Energy & Power, OPG Power Ventures

Tuesday 26 November

Trading Statements



Intertek, AFI Development, Schroder Real Estate IT, LXI Reit, Pennon, Severfield, Revolution Bars, IG Design, Cranswick, Caledonia Investments, Bank of Cyprus, De La Rue, GB Group, IMImobile, Pets at Home, Ten Lifestyle, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, Compass, UDG Healthcare, Paragon Banking Group

AGM/EGM

Scotgold Resources, Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Wednesday 27 November

Trading Statements

Shearwater, LondonMetric Property, Iomart, Park Group, On The Beach, Brewin Dolphin, Britvic, Grainger, Marston's

AGM/EGM

Alien Metals, Oilex, Genedrive, Celtic, ASOS

Thursday 28 November

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS), Bellway (LSE:BWY), Lok'n Store Group (LSE:LOK) and Capital & Regional (LSE:CAL).

Trading statements



Go-Ahead, The Ince Group, Amigo Holdings, Greene King, Jadestone Energy, Pan African Resources, Motorpoint, PayPoint, Virgin Money UK, CYBG, Urban & Civic

AGM/EGM

CAP-XX, Mosman Oil and Gas, Thor Mining, Essensys, DX Group, Seeing Machines

Friday 29 November

AGM/EGM

Ironridge Resources, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Ncondezi Energy, PME African Infrastructure Opportunities

