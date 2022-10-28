Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BP, Next, Sainsbury’s

28th October 2022 12:09

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets Richard Hunter details the main events to watch out for.

Monday 31 October

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, Lok'n Store Group, Renalytix, RM Infrastructure Income

AGM/EGM

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, City of London Investment Group, GSTechnologies, London Finance & Investment Group, Springfield Properties, Superdry, Tavistock Investments, Time Finance 

Tuesday 1 November

Trading statements

BP (LSE:BP.), Bowleven, IWG, Liberty Global , Rentokil Initial, TP Group, 

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, KR1, Ikigai Ventures, Murray Income Trust, OPG Power Ventures, VietNam Holding, 

Wednesday 2 November

Trading statements

Aston Martin Lagonda, Greatland Gold, GSK, Hiscox , Metro Bank, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Polymetal International, Smurfit Kappa, Weir Group, Wizz Air Holdings

AGM/EGM

Hansard Global, IDE Group Holdings, MiLOC Group, NCC Group

Thursday 3 November

Trading statements

BT Group, Gattaca, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Lancashire Holdings, OSB Group, Polymetal International, RS Group, Rolls-Royce, Smith & Nephew, TI Fluid Systems, Trainline, UP Global Sourcing Holdings, WAG Payment Solutions, Wizz Air Holdings, Wheaton Precious Metals, Woolworths Group

AGM/EGM

Amte Power, Arc Minerals, Cap-XX, Darktrace

Friday 4 November

Trading statements

Apax Global Alpha

AGM/EGM

DFS Furniture

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: two stocks for tough times?

about 2 hours ago

NatWest Q3 results concludes banks’ reporting season

about 6 hours ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 28 October 2022

about 6 hours ago

Ian Cowie: the lessons I’ve learned from one of my losers

1 day ago

Is the UK still the top dog for income investors?

2 days ago

Why investors are deserting funds, but should not panic-sell

1 day ago

10 quality AIM small-caps that are resisting market fears

2 days ago

Two ‘dividend kings’ that stand out from the crowd

2 days ago

Insider: two stocks for turbulent times get director backing

4 days ago

Richard Beddard: can this stock’s transformation help you clean up?

7 days ago