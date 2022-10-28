The Week Ahead: BP, Next, Sainsbury’s
Our head of markets Richard Hunter details the main events to watch out for.
- Must read: FTSE 100, IAG, Twitter
- NatWest Q3 results concludes banks’ reporting season
- Bond Watch: Rishi Sunak calms markets after Boris Johnson scare
- Miners feel the heat after latest production update
Monday 31 October
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Lok'n Store Group, Renalytix, RM Infrastructure Income
AGM/EGM
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, City of London Investment Group, GSTechnologies, London Finance & Investment Group, Springfield Properties, Superdry, Tavistock Investments, Time Finance
Tuesday 1 November
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Bowleven, IWG, Liberty Global , Rentokil Initial, TP Group,
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, KR1, Ikigai Ventures, Murray Income Trust, OPG Power Ventures, VietNam Holding,
Wednesday 2 November
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda, Greatland Gold, GSK, Hiscox , Metro Bank, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Polymetal International, Smurfit Kappa, Weir Group, Wizz Air Holdings
AGM/EGM
Hansard Global, IDE Group Holdings, MiLOC Group, NCC Group
Thursday 3 November
Trading statements
BT Group, Gattaca, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Lancashire Holdings, OSB Group, Polymetal International, RS Group, Rolls-Royce, Smith & Nephew, TI Fluid Systems, Trainline, UP Global Sourcing Holdings, WAG Payment Solutions, Wizz Air Holdings, Wheaton Precious Metals, Woolworths Group
AGM/EGM
Amte Power, Arc Minerals, Cap-XX, Darktrace
Friday 4 November
Trading statements
Apax Global Alpha
AGM/EGM
DFS Furniture
