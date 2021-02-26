The Week Ahead: Budget, Aviva, Persimmon, Flutter Entertainment
Our head of markets explains the impact of inflation and bond yields and names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 1 March
Trading statements
AFC Energy, Aggreko, Bank of Ireland, Bunzl, CentralNic, Craneware, GlobalData, Greencoat Renewables, Medica Group, Mpac Group, Quartix Holdings, Reach, Seplat Petroleum Development Co
AGM/EGM
GCM Resources, Driver Group, TalkTalk Telecom
Tuesday 2 March
Trading statements
Apax Global Alpha, Ashtead, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Croda International, Devro, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Foxtons, Fresnillo, Hotel Chocolat, Intertek Group, James Fisher, PPHE Hotel Group, Renalytix AI, Robert Walters, Rotork, Signature Aviation, Supermarket Income REIT, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, Uniphar, Weir, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Mountfield Group, Redx Pharma, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co
Wednesday 3 March
Today is Budget day, and all eyes will be on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to see if he feels it's time to start making the British public pay for Covid support measures. Consensus view is that he'll have to wait a bit longer in order to protect the fragile UK economy.
Trading statements
Avast, Biffa, GetBusy, Hiscox, International Personal Finance, Nichols, PageGroup, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Polymetal International, Prudential, Vivo Energy
AGM/EGM
Evgen Pharma, Gunsynd
Thursday 4 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Berkeley Group, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Diversified Gas & Oil and Standard Chartered.
Trading statements
Aviva (LSE:AV.), Admiral, Capital & Regional, Coats Group, CRH, Entain, Franchise Brands, Galliford Try, Hunting, Hutchison China MediTech, John Laing Group, Meggitt, Melrose Industries, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rathbone Brothers, Rentokil Initial, Schroders, Spire Healthcare, Synthomer, Tyman, Vesuvius, Vistry Group, William Hill
AGM/EGM
Chemring, ECO Animal Health Group
Friday 5 March
Trading statements
AIB Group, London Stock Exchange
AGM/EGM
Avation, Mila Resources, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust, Argo Blockchain
