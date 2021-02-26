The Week Ahead: Budget, Aviva, Persimmon, Flutter Entertainment

Today is Budget day, and all eyes will be on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to see if he feels it's time to start making the British public pay for Covid support measures. Consensus view is that he'll have to wait a bit longer in order to protect the fragile UK economy.

