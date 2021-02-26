The Week Ahead: Budget, Aviva, Persimmon, Flutter Entertainment

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets explains the impact of inflation and bond yields and names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.   

Monday 1 March

Trading statements 

AFC Energy, Aggreko, Bank of Ireland, Bunzl, CentralNic, Craneware, GlobalData, Greencoat Renewables, Medica Group, Mpac Group, Quartix Holdings, Reach, Seplat Petroleum Development Co

AGM/EGM

GCM Resources, Driver Group, TalkTalk Telecom

Tuesday 2 March

Trading statements 

Apax Global Alpha, Ashtead, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Croda International, Devro, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Foxtons, Fresnillo, Hotel Chocolat, Intertek Group, James Fisher, PPHE Hotel Group, Renalytix AI, Robert Walters, Rotork, Signature Aviation, Supermarket Income REIT, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, Uniphar, Weir, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Mountfield Group, Redx Pharma, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co

Wednesday 3 March

Today is Budget day, and all eyes will be on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to see if he feels it's time to start making the British public pay for Covid support measures. Consensus view is that he'll have to wait a bit longer in order to protect the fragile UK economy.

Trading statements 

Avast, Biffa, GetBusy, Hiscox, International Personal Finance, Nichols, PageGroup, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Polymetal International, Prudential, Vivo Energy

AGM/EGM

Evgen Pharma, Gunsynd

Thursday 4 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Berkeley Group, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Diversified Gas & Oil and Standard Chartered.

Trading statements 

Aviva (LSE:AV.), Admiral, Capital & Regional, Coats Group, CRH, Entain, Franchise Brands, Galliford Try, Hunting, Hutchison China MediTech, John Laing Group, Meggitt, Melrose Industries, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rathbone Brothers, Rentokil Initial, Schroders, Spire Healthcare, Synthomer, Tyman, Vesuvius, Vistry Group, William Hill

AGM/EGM

Chemring, ECO Animal Health Group

Friday 5 March

Trading statements 

AIB Group, London Stock Exchange 

AGM/EGM
  
Avation, Mila Resources, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust, Argo Blockchain

