Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: FTSE 250 firms to dominate headlines

Most blue-chip companies have published results this earnings season, so it’s over to their smaller cousins for updates on latest trading. Here are the key dates for your diary.

1st December 2023 12:37

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 4 December

Trading statements

One Health, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

AGM/EGM

Diversified Energy Co, Palace Capital, PRS REIT

Tuesday 5 December

Trading statements

Ashtead, CML Microsystems, discoverIE, Ferguson, Gooch & Housego, Iomart, Marston's, Moonpig, On The Beach, Oxford Metrics, Peel Hunt, Premier Miton, Residential Secure Income, Solid State, SSP Group, TPXimpact Holdings, Tritax Eurobox, Victrex

AGM/EGM

450 Plc

Wednesday 6 December

Trading statements

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, System1 Group

AGM/EGM

Alternative Liquidity Fund, Bowleven, Gattaca, STM Group, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund, Virgin Wines UK

Thursday 7 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Investec (LSE:INVP), JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Next (LSE:NXT) and Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS).

Trading statements

Balfour Beatty, DS Smith, Frasers Group, Future, Watches of Switzerland Group

AGM/EGM

Asia Dragon Trust, Bioventix, Darktrace, Doric Nimrod Air Two, essensys, Fidelity Emerging Markets, GS Chain, Haydale Graphene Industries, Kibo Energy, Kin & Carta, Lok'n Store, Parity Group, Supermarket Income REIT, Westmount Energy, YouGov

Friday 8 December

Trading statements

Berkeley Group Holdings

AGM/EGM

Associated British Foods, Hargreaves Lansdown, URA Holdings

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: will shift in rate expectations boost these two shares?

about 1 hour ago

Will there be festive cheer for UK investors in December 2023?

about 2 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: November 2023

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: why I picked Vietnam and ditched China

1 day ago

How to beat the market: low-risk dividends and how to find them

1 day ago

FTSE 100 giants have £6bn dividend gift for investors this Christmas

1 day ago

Why 2023’s biggest stock market story has staying power

1 day ago

Seven steps to get ahead of chancellor’s ‘pension pot for life’

2 days ago

Fund Spotlight: why this bond fund stands out from the crowd

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 1 month ago