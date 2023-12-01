The Week Ahead: FTSE 250 firms to dominate headlines
Most blue-chip companies have published results this earnings season, so it’s over to their smaller cousins for updates on latest trading. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 4 December
Trading statements
One Health, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
AGM/EGM
Diversified Energy Co, Palace Capital, PRS REIT
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Tuesday 5 December
Trading statements
Ashtead, CML Microsystems, discoverIE, Ferguson, Gooch & Housego, Iomart, Marston's, Moonpig, On The Beach, Oxford Metrics, Peel Hunt, Premier Miton, Residential Secure Income, Solid State, SSP Group, TPXimpact Holdings, Tritax Eurobox, Victrex
AGM/EGM
450 Plc
Wednesday 6 December
Trading statements
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, System1 Group
AGM/EGM
Alternative Liquidity Fund, Bowleven, Gattaca, STM Group, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund, Virgin Wines UK
Thursday 7 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Investec (LSE:INVP), JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Next (LSE:NXT) and Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS).
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, DS Smith, Frasers Group, Future, Watches of Switzerland Group
AGM/EGM
Asia Dragon Trust, Bioventix, Darktrace, Doric Nimrod Air Two, essensys, Fidelity Emerging Markets, GS Chain, Haydale Graphene Industries, Kibo Energy, Kin & Carta, Lok'n Store, Parity Group, Supermarket Income REIT, Westmount Energy, YouGov
Friday 8 December
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings
AGM/EGM
Associated British Foods, Hargreaves Lansdown, URA Holdings
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks