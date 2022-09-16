The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Galliford Try, Ceres Power, JD Sports
There are plenty of corporate results due to be published in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.
Monday 19 September
UK bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral
Tuesday 20 September
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, ASA International Group, Belluscura, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Craneware, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Elixirr International, Feedback, Fintel, First Tin, Frasers Group, Gaming Realms, Good Energy Group, Haleon, Henry Boot, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Jadestone Energy, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Litigation Capital Management, Moonpig, Northcoders, Spectral MD Holdings, Sthree, Trinity Exploration & Production, Unbound Group, Xaar
AGM/EGM
AdEPT Technology, Appreciate, Cake Box Holdings, DP Eurasia, DSW Capital, FIH Group, Global Ports Holding, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Ilika, Manolete Partners, Moonpig, ProCook, Quiz, Shearwater, SulNOx, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust, Zoo Digital
Wednesday 21 September
Trading statements
Alphawave IP Group, City Pub Group, Dianomi, Eagle Eye Solutions, Frontier Developments, Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD), Hostmore, Ingent, Keywords Studios, LBG Media, MyHealthChecked, Pendragon, Pennant International, Petershill Partners, S4 Capital, Strix, Supermarket Income REIT, Surgical Innovations, Ten Entertainment, Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
Games Workshop, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, IG Group, India Capital Growth Fund, Merit Group, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, SDI Group, Seraphine, Tintra
Thursday 22 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST), Old Mutual Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:OMU) and Redrow (LSE:RDW)
Trading statements
Aquis Exchange, Biome Technologies, Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR), Cineworld, Computacenter, CVS Group, Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Ebiquity, Fonix Mobile, Forward Partners, Halma, Hansard Global, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Judges Scientific, Learning Technologies, Life Science REIT, Osirium Technologies, PensionBee, Playtech, Polymetal International, PZ Cussons, Safestyle UK, Time Finance, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
Begbies Traynor, Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, IG Design, Liontrust Asset Management, Oberon Investments, Odyssean Investment Trust, Rockwood Strategic, Trakm8, Worsley Investors
Friday 23 September
Trading statements
European Opportunities Trust
AGM/EGM
Accsys Technologies, Biffa, Bradda Head Lithium, Civitas Social Housing, Fusion Antibodies, In The Style Group, Safestay, Speedy Hire, Wise
