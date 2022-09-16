Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Galliford Try, Ceres Power, JD Sports

16th September 2022 12:06

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There are plenty of corporate results due to be published in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.

Monday 19 September

UK bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

Tuesday 20 September

Trading statements

Alliance Pharma, ASA International Group, Belluscura, Brown Advisory US Smaller Cos, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Craneware, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Elixirr International, Feedback, Fintel, First Tin, Frasers Group, Gaming Realms, Good Energy Group, Haleon, Henry Boot, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Jadestone Energy, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Litigation Capital Management, Moonpig, Northcoders, Spectral MD Holdings, Sthree, Trinity Exploration & Production, Unbound Group, Xaar

AGM/EGM

AdEPT Technology, Appreciate, Cake Box Holdings, DP Eurasia, DSW Capital, FIH Group, Global Ports Holding, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Ilika, Manolete Partners, Moonpig, ProCook, Quiz, Shearwater, SulNOx, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust, Zoo Digital

Wednesday 21 September

Trading statements

Alphawave IP Group, City Pub Group, Dianomi, Eagle Eye Solutions, Frontier Developments, Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD), Hostmore, Ingent, Keywords Studios, LBG Media, MyHealthChecked, Pendragon, Pennant International, Petershill Partners, S4 Capital, Strix, Supermarket Income REIT, Surgical Innovations, Ten Entertainment, Warpaint London

AGM/EGM

Games Workshop, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, IG Group, India Capital Growth Fund, Merit Group, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, SDI Group, Seraphine, Tintra

Thursday 22 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST), Old Mutual Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:OMU) and Redrow (LSE:RDW)

Trading statements

Aquis Exchange, Biome Technologies, Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR), Cineworld, Computacenter, CVS Group, Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Ebiquity, Fonix Mobile, Forward Partners, Halma, Hansard Global, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Judges Scientific, Learning Technologies, Life Science REIT, Osirium Technologies, PensionBee, Playtech, Polymetal International, PZ Cussons, Safestyle UK, Time Finance, Wilmington

AGM/EGM

Begbies Traynor, Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, IG Design, Liontrust Asset Management, Oberon Investments, Odyssean Investment Trust, Rockwood Strategic, Trakm8, Worsley Investors

Friday 23 September

Trading statements

European Opportunities Trust

AGM/EGM

Accsys Technologies, Biffa, Bradda Head Lithium, Civitas Social Housing, Fusion Antibodies, In The Style Group, Safestay, Speedy Hire, Wise

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: how the 35 longest running trusts have fared over 30 years

1 day ago

Five things to expect from Kwasi Kwarteng's emergency mini-budget

4 minutes ago

Stockwatch: should you put your trust in this rebound share and buy?

about 3 hours ago

Funds Fan: 10 fund buying tips, and why I left Baillie Gifford

about 3 hours ago

Bond Watch: inflation falls but investors aren’t impressed

about 5 hours ago

How to increase your state pension income

3 days ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: September 2022

2 days ago

10 quality small-cap shares with reliable profits

2 days ago

UK interest rates tipped to hit 4% after new jobs data

3 days ago

Chart of the week: can Lloyds Bank shares continue this recovery?

3 days ago