The Week Ahead: Legal & General, Aviva, Balfour Beatty, ITM Power
FTSE 100 income stocks are among those reporting results next week. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 14 August
Trading statement
CentralNic Group, Global Invacom Group, Plus500, Stelrad Group.
AGMs/EGMs
Ethernity Network.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Open a Trading Account
Tuesday 15 August
Trading statement
888 Holdings, Genuit Group, Georgia Capital, Kenmare Resources, Just Group, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), MTI Wireless Edge, UP Global Sourcing Holding, Victoria.
AGMs/EGMs
Castings, Primorus Investments.
Wednesday 16 August
Trading statement
Admiral Group, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), Essentra, Gattaca, Glanbia, Hochschild Mining, Marshalls, Restore.
AGMs/EGMs
Cadence Minerals, Calnex Solutions, NextEnergy Solar Fund, NFT Investments, StreaksAI, VSA Capital Group.
Thursday 17 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, GSK, Anglo American, and London Stock Exchange Group.
Trading statement
Bank of Georgia, Empiric Student Property, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Rank Group, Tremor International, Westminster Group, Windward.
AGMs/EGMs
Harvest Minerals, Quantum Exponential Group, Windward.
Friday 18 August
Trading statement
Kingspan Group.
AGMs/EGMs
Adams Plc.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks