The Week Ahead: Legal & General, Aviva, Balfour Beatty, ITM Power

FTSE 100 income stocks are among those reporting results next week. Here are the important dates for your diary.

11th August 2023 11:09

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Monday 14 August

Trading statement

CentralNic Group, Global Invacom Group, Plus500, Stelrad Group.

AGMs/EGMs

Ethernity Network.

Tuesday 15 August

Trading statement

888 Holdings, Genuit Group, Georgia Capital, Kenmare Resources, Just Group, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), MTI Wireless Edge, UP Global Sourcing Holding, Victoria.

AGMs/EGMs

Castings, Primorus Investments.

Wednesday 16 August

Trading statement

Admiral Group, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), Essentra, Gattaca, Glanbia, Hochschild Mining, Marshalls, Restore.

AGMs/EGMs

Cadence Minerals, Calnex Solutions, NextEnergy Solar Fund, NFT Investments, StreaksAI, VSA Capital Group.

Thursday 17 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, GSK, Anglo American, and London Stock Exchange Group.

Trading statement

Bank of Georgia, Empiric Student Property, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Rank Group, Tremor International, Westminster Group, Windward.

AGMs/EGMs

Harvest Minerals, Quantum Exponential Group, Windward.

Friday 18 August

Trading statement

Kingspan Group.

AGMs/EGMs

Adams Plc.

