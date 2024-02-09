The Week Ahead: NatWest, Centrica, United Utilities
Having had plenty to digest over the past few weeks, investors hear from the first high street bank this earnings season. It could set the tone for the rest who follow the week after. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 12 February
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Arix Bioscience, JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Mears Group
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Tuesday 13 February
Trading statements
Tui AG
AGM/EGM
Cellular Goods, Iconic Labs, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Tui AG, Xtract Resources
Wednesday 14 February
Trading statements
Coca-Cola HBC AG, Dunelm, Pan African Resources, Severn Trent, United Utilities Group Class A (LSE:UU.)
AGM/EGM
GCP Infrastructure Investments, Gfinity, Tertiary Minerals, Tritax EuroBox
Thursday 15 February
Trading statements
Benchmark Holdings, Centrica (LSE:CNA), MJ Gleeson, RELX
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, Synergia Energy, VVV Resources
Friday 16 February
Trading statements
NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Segro, TBC Bank Group
AGM/EGM
Red Rock Resources
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks