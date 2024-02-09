Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: NatWest, Centrica, United Utilities

Having had plenty to digest over the past few weeks, investors hear from the first high street bank this earnings season. It could set the tone for the rest who follow the week after. Here are the key dates for your diary.

9th February 2024 12:01

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 12 February

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Arix Bioscience, JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Mears Group

Tuesday 13 February

Trading statements

Tui AG

AGM/EGM

Cellular Goods, Iconic Labs, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Tui AG, Xtract Resources

Wednesday 14 February

Trading statements

Coca-Cola HBC AG, Dunelm, Pan African Resources, Severn Trent, United Utilities Group Class A (LSE:UU.)

AGM/EGM

GCP Infrastructure Investments, Gfinity, Tertiary Minerals, Tritax EuroBox

Thursday 15 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP and Shell.

Trading statements

Benchmark Holdings, Centrica (LSE:CNA), MJ Gleeson, RELX

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, Synergia Energy, VVV Resources

Friday 16 February

Trading statements

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Segro, TBC Bank Group

AGM/EGM

Red Rock Resources

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Shares for the future: this top 10 company is undervalued

about 2 hours ago

Stockwatch: a small-cap with capital growth and takeover potential

about 7 hours ago

Year of the Dragon: time to invest in China again

about 9 hours ago

Ian Cowie: this region is being heavily tipped. Time to buy or another false dawn?

1 day ago

Baillie Gifford fund manager on whether S&P 500 has become tougher to beat

1 day ago

Investor poll: here’s where you’re investing your ISA allowance

1 day ago

Time to buy this pharma giant after near-60% plunge

2 days ago

State pension age at 71: what it would mean for your retirement

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

22 days ago